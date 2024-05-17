Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are undeniably at the top of the list of power couples in the Indian film industry. Ever since their marriage on June 9, 2022, the duo have always shared their loved-up pictures on the Internet.

Just yesterday (May 17), Nayanthara shared a series of pictures with her husband Vignesh Shivan in which the two could be seen holding hands and looking into each other's eyes affectionately.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan captured in love

Nayanthara took to Instagram to share five pictures with Vignesh, captioning the post with two heart emojis. Each picture was different from the other in terms of location, ranging from a beach to a road, and a temple. The common aspect in all the pictures was that Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan held each other’s hands, making everyone go ‘Aww’.

This is not the first time that the two have won hearts on the Internet with their adorable pictures. Both Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan constantly share pictures of them together and with their lovely family consisting of their twin boys, Uyir and Ulag.

Apart from maintaining busy personal lives, the two also have a very hectic work schedule, with many projects lined up.

Nayanthara upcoming movies

Nayanthara will next be seen in the film The Test, written and directed by S. Sashikanth. The film also stars Siddharth, R. Madhavan, and Meera Jasmine in important roles. The shooting of the film has been wrapped up and it is currently in post-production.

The Test is based on a historic International cricket match in Chennai where the lives of three individuals collide, forcing them to make life-altering decisions.

She will also be seen in the Malayalam movie Dear Students, where she will play the lead role opposite Nivin Pauly. This marks the second collaboration between Nayanthara and Nivin Pauly after Love Action Drama in 2019.

Vignesh Shivan on the work front

Just like his better half, director Vignesh Shivan also has a busy few months ahead of him as he is currently shooting for Love Insurance Corporation, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles.

ALSO READ: Nayanthara shares PDA moment with husband Vignesh Shivan as they spend time together