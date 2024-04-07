Nayanthara gives a peek into picturesque moments with husband Vignesh Shivan and twins Uyir, Ulag: see PICS

Nayanthara is without a question one of the most celebrated actors currently present in the film industry. The actor has not just been an inspiration to many but also accomplished huge benchmarks in the hearts of her fans and well-wishers. She is also known for her widespread social media presence in which she shares her beautiful moments with her director husband Vignesh Shivan and twins Uyir and Ulag.

Now in a recent development, Nayanthara has shared another glimpse from her outing with her adorable family.

Nayanthara and family's serene day in Kerala

On April 6, Nayanthara took to her social platform Instagram, and shared a couple of pictures while enjoying a peaceful day with her family as they in Nayanthara's hometown in Kerala. She captioned the post, “Serenity is not freedom from the storm, but peace amid the storm.”

In the first picture, the Imaikka Nodigal star shared a picturesque moment from her stilt while capturing the setting sun and a boat parked at the dock. In the second picture, Nayanthara beautifully captured her husband Vignesh playing with son Uyir. The snap shows the little one is keen on keeping his hands on his father's nose while the sun reflects towards them. In the third photo, Nayanthara is clicked holding Ulag while seemingly enjoying a boat ride.

Soon after pictures surfaced online, fans and well-wishers took to Nayanthara's comments section and expressed their joy and wishes for the lovely family. A fan wrote, “This is enough for me, this is enough. I need someone else, you are enough, nayan.” The other one wrote, “Nothing is happier than enjoying this childhood of kids and experiencing parenthood...stay blessed guys.”

More about Nayanthara

Recently, the Jawan actor shared a picture with her better half Vignesh while enjoying a starry night from her home. Vignesh is seen in the picture looking lovingly at Nayanthara, while Nayanthara is looking at the tree, which is lit up with starry lights. She captioned the photo with red heart emojis and evil eyes.

Nayanthara's upcoming films

The Billa actress is preparing for her next film, Test, which co-stars R Madhavan and Siddharth. The post-production work on the film has begun! The film, which also stars Meera Jasmine, is the directorial debut of producer S Sashikanth, the founder of YNOT Studios. Popular vocalist Shaktisree Gopalan will make her debut as music director with the upcoming sports drama flick.

