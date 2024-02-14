Nayanthara to be replaced in Vignesh Shivan directorial Love Insurance Corporation? Here’s what we know

It was revealed quite recently that Vignesh Shivan is all set to helm his next directorial venture titled Love Insurance Corporation (or LIC for short). It was also announced that the film will feature Pradeep Ranganathan of Love Today fame in the lead.

It was also understood that Krithi Shetty had been roped in as the film’s female lead, and that Nayanthara would be essaying a prominent role as Pradeep Ranganathan’s sister in the film. However, as per the latest report by TOI, Nayanthara will not be a part of the film, and Vignesh Shivan is currently looking for replacements.

Makers decided against having Nayanthara due to the actress’ whopping salary

According to the report, what stands in the way of Nayanthara being a part of the film is the high fee that the actress charges. As per TOI, the Jawan actress has been receiving close to 10 crores per film in recent times, and the makers are not willing to spend such a high amount to get a prominent actress in a supporting role. It is understood that this is the reason Vignesh Shivan is looking for a replacement for Nayanthara.

What we know about Love Insurance Corporation so far

LIC marks the first collaboration between Vignesh Shivan and Pradeep Ranganathan, as well as the director and Krithi Shetty. Apart from the two lead actors, the film also features SJ Suryah, Yogi Babu, Gouri G Kishan, and many more in prominent roles.

Recently, the makers of the film received a legal notice from the Life Insurance Corporation, claiming they do not like the usage of the organization’s name for a film. However, further updates regarding this have not been released yet.

The film has been bankrolled by SS Lalit Kumar under the banner of Seven Screen Studios, in collaboration with Vignesh Shivan under his production banner Rowdy Pictures. Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to compose the film’s music, marking his fourth venture with Vignesh Shivan. Renowned cinematographer Ravi Varman will crank the camera for the film. Pradeep E Ragav has been roped in as the film’s editor as well.

