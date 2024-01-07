Vignesh Shivan gets notice from Life Insurance Corporation for title of his film with Pradeep Ranganathan

Vignesh Shivan and Love Today fame actor-director Pradeep Ranganathan are set to join hands for the first time for their upcoming film Love Insurance Corporation (LIC).

According to a report from Cinema Express, the real-life LIC, Life Insurance Corporation of India has sent a legal notice to the director, asking him to change the title of the film.

Vignesh Shivan gets a legal notice

As per the report, the LIC has given seven days to the director and the film’s production company Seven Screen Studio to change the name of the film claiming that they don’t like the usage of their name for a film, and if not changed by seven days they will move against the film legally.

The government organization has been a notable and essential part of Indian society for many years now and has been providing life insurance for all this time, building up a reputation for themselves. The organization has warned that if the makers don't change the title of the film, they will take legal action citing copyright infringement.

Though the organization has submitted this notice to the makers, an official response to the same is yet to be received from the other side.

More about Love Insurance Corporation

The currently titled LIC (Love Insurance Corporation) has Love Today fame director-turned-actor Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead role with Krithi Shetty joining him as the female lead. The film is bankrolled by Seven Screen with Nayanthara rumored to play the role of Pradeep’s sister in the film. The film has also added SJ Suryah for a pivotal role. The film has been a long-time project for Vignesh Shivan which was earlier planned with Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role but was later shelved.

The film's music is by Anirudh Ravichander who has been a constant collaborator in Shivan's films since Naanum Rowdy Dhaan back in 2015 which later continued for his films like Thaanaa Serndha Koottam and Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal in 2018 and 2022 respectively.

Moreover, Vignesh Shivan was initially set to collaborate with Lyca Productions for a film with Ajith Kumar in the lead role which was also announced earlier but allegedly due to the final draft of his script failing to impress Ajith, the superstar had opted out of the project and collaborated with Magizh Thirumeni for another film.

