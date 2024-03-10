Nayanthara's hubby Vignesh Shivan pampers her with kisses and cozy hugs; couple’s photos are too hard to miss

The dynamic duo of Lady Superstar Nayanthara and her beloved Vignesh Sivan embraced their inaugural Grand Prix adventure at the Jeddah circuit. Overflowing with excitement, the couple enthusiastically shared snapshots of their journey on Instagram.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Sivan are presently enjoying a vacation in Saudi Arabia, accompanied by their beloved sons, Uyir and Ulgham. The couple was spotted together at the circuit, with Nayanthara elegantly clad in a black jacket paired with skinny trousers, as well as another outfit in a yellow cropped blazer jacket matched with wide-leg trousers.

Meanwhile, Vignesh opted for a variety of outfits, including black shirts with stripes, a white t-shirt, and a maroon t-shirt, all paired with black pants.

Vignesh pampered his ladylove with hugs and kisses and their latest photos are proof of their strong relationship.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s photos from Saudi Arabia

Recent rumors hinted at an impending divorce for the couple, causing a stir among fans. However, the Jawan star swiftly addressed the speculation publicly, dispelling any notions of trouble in paradise.

Netizens noticed Nayanthara's absence from Vignesh's Instagram following, fueling the rumors further. Yet, within hours, Vignesh reappeared on her follow list, easing concerns.

Nayanthara then shared pictures of her family's journey to Saudi Arabia for the Grand Prix, further solidifying their bond. With recent snapshots from Jeddah circulating online, any lingering doubts about their relationship have been completely dissolved.

Upcoming Projects of Nayanthara

Nayanthara's upcoming projects include a pivotal role in Sashikanth's directorial debut, Test. Sashikanth, known for producing acclaimed films like Vikram Vedha and Irudhi Suttru under his Ynot Studios banner, steps into the director's chair for the first time with this venture. Joining the Lady Superstar in Test are prominent actors Madhavan and Meera Jasmine, adding depth to the ensemble cast.

Additionally, Nayanthara is set to reprise her role in Mohan Raja's 2015 blockbuster Thani Oruvan in its sequel. She will once again portray the character she essayed in the original film. Jayam Ravi takes the lead in Thani Oruvan 2, promising an exciting continuation of the acclaimed storyline.

Nayanthara's diverse slate of projects extends to the Malayalam film industry with her role in Dear Students, helmed by debut directors Sandeep and George, who previously assisted Alphonse Puthren in the acclaimed Premam. Joining the actress in this venture is the talented Nivin Pauly, who assumes a significant role in the film.

