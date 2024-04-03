‘First 15 days were tough, but..,' Mrunal Thakur on playing lead role in The Family Star

Mrunal Thakur is all set to present herself in the leading role alongside Vijay Deverakonda in the Parasuram film, The Family Star. The family entertainer film is slated to hit the screen on 5th April and the actress expresses her joy in Telugu cinema.

In a recent pre-release event of the film, Mrunal Thakur was seen bowing down to the Telugu audience. She conveyed her gratitude to the people for loving her from films like Sita Ramam and Hi Nanna. She also took out time to thank director Parasuram for not giving up on her and casting her in the film.

Mrunal Thakur on playing Indhu in Vijay Deverakonda’s The Family Star

Speaking on her experience working in the film, Mrunal Thakur said, “First 15 days were tough, but later in my head…in my heart, I knew no one can play Indhu like me. I love Indhu so much, I love everything about this film, this process.”

She further highlighted working with Vijay and conveyed how it’s every girl’s dream to work with the rowdy Vijay, who is set to become the family star now. Along with him, she also thanked her co-actress Rohini and producer Dil Raju for the same.

About The Family Star

The Family Star featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles is an upcoming romantic family drama flick, slated to release on April 5th, 2024. The film written and directed by Parasuram Petla marks the second collaboration of Vijay with the director after their hit film, Geetha Govindam.

The film is said to focus on the life of Govardhan, a middle-class family man who strives for his family’s well-being. Along with that, he apparently falls in love with a new acquaintance in his life, making it the crux of the film.

Mrunal Thakur’s work front

Mrunal Thakur was last seen in 2023 in various Hindi films including Lust Stories 2 and Pippa, while also playing the lead role in Nani starrer Hi Nanna. The Natural star flick was a hit in theaters and also critically praised, owing to the performances by the actors.

The actress is also set to feature in a key role in the Hindi film Pooja Meri Jaan. The film is directed by Navjot Gulati and Vipasha Arvind with actors Huma Qureshi and Vijay Raaz also joining her.

