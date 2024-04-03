Will Rashmika Mandanna bring luck to Vijay Devarakonda’s Family Star?

Vijay Devarakonda and Mrunal Thakur's upcoming movie Family Star, directed by Parasuram, is set to hit theaters on April 5. Vijay Devarakonda's return to the silver screen with a family drama is generating quite a lot of excitement in Telugu-speaking states.

Originally scheduled for Sankranti and then shifted to the Valentine's Day weekend, the movie is now arriving this weekend. Interestingly April 5th holds special significance for Vijay Devarakonda—it's Rashmika Mandanna's 28th birthday!

Will Rashmika bring luck to Vijay Devarakonda?

Vijay Devarakonda is currently occupied with promotional activities for Family Star. As a part of promotions, he recently participated in a chat show.

During the conversation, the fans asked him about the choice of April 5th as the release date. Vijay initially mentioned that this happened because it falls during the holiday season.

However, they further mentioned that it coincides with Rashmika Mandanna's birthday on April 5th. “Yes, it's Rashmika's birthday. I think it will be lucky for us," this was Vijay’s response to the question.

Vijay's lighthearted response to the question further fueled the existing rumors about a potential relationship between him and Rashmika.

Although there's no official confirmation, speculations about their relationship have been circulating among netizens and cinephiles for quite some time now.

Interestingly, both Vijay and Rashmika previously starred in Parasuram's blockbuster Geetha Govindam. Many fans and well-wishers are curious if Rashmika will make a cameo appearance in Family Star, but as of now, there's no news confirming such a cameo. However, the lucky duo will work together soon in VD12 directed by Jersey fame Goutham Thinnanuri.

Buzz surrounding Family Star

Family Star, produced by Dil Raju and Sirish, has generated excitement among audiences, particularly among family audiences. The Telugu cinema industry has been eagerly awaiting a huge success since HanuMan was released during Sankranti. Family Star has the potential to fill that void and become the blockbuster hit Tollywood has been waiting for.

The movie's trailer has seen an impressive response from the audience, presenting a blend of emotions that resonates well with all kinds of audiences. Additionally, the songs from the film have also become hits.

If Parasuram and Vijay Devarakonda can recreate the magic of Geetha Govindam, there's no doubt that Family Star will be a massive success.

