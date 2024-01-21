Pawan Kalyan reaches Ayodhya ahead of Pran Pratishtha ceremony

Pawan Kalyan has reached Ayodhya today i.e., 21st January 2024 to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ram Mandir which is scheduled to take place tomorrow (22nd January 2024).

As Pawan Kalyan arrived he spoke about the significance of the temple to ANI saying, “This has been a long-cherished dream of the people for almost 500 years. It is finally coming into reality, and we are very happy. It has been an extension of the celebration and very glad I’m a part of this.”

As the ceremony of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha is set to take place tomorrow, many celebrities from different parts of India will be a part of the event.

Earlier Rajinikanth and Dhanush were also spotted arriving at Chennai airport as they were travelling to Ayodhya. Besides them, many celebrities including Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Ram Charan, Rishab Shetty, and others have been invited to attend the ceremony.

Pawan Kalyan’s work front

Pawan Kalyan is expected to star in one of the most anticipated Telugu cinema called OG. The film directed by Saaho fame Sujeeth boasts an ensemble cast including Sriya Reddy, Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj, and many others in crucial roles.

Besides OG, Pawan Kalyan also has a couple of projects lined up in what looks like a busy 2024. The actor is collaborating with Gabbar Singh director Harish Shankar once again for a movie, titled Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

Just like in Gabbar Singh, Pawan Kalyan will portray the role of a police officer who takes the law into his own hands. The movie also features actress Sreeleela as the female lead.

The film is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Devi Sri Prasad has composed the music for the film. The film is said to be based on the 2016 blockbuster Thalapathy Vijay film Theri which was written and directed by Jawan’s Atlee. Ustaad Bhagat Singh is directed by Harish Shankar with Dasaradh penning the screenplay.

The actor is also set to portray the protagonist in the film Hari Hara Veera Mallu, a periodic action film inspired by the real-life story of a brave warrior who took on the Mughal empire. The film is being directed by Krish Jagarlamundi and was delayed due to financial reasons and the COVID-19 pandemic.

