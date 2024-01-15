Philip’s OTT release: When and where to watch Mukesh starrer family drama film online

The Mukesh starrer family drama film Philip’s hit the silver screens on December 1st, 2023, and garnered highly positive responses from fans and critics alike. The film, helmed by debutant Alfred Kurain Joseph, brought a new perspective to feel good family dramas.

After a highly successful run in theaters, Philip’s, which also features Innocent, Noble Babu Thomas, Charle, Navani Devanand and more in prominent roles, is gearing up for its OTT release. The makers of the film took to Instagram to reveal that the film will be made available for streaming from January 19th, on Amazon Prime Video. They shared the news with the caption:

“Philip’s journey concluded its 43-day theatrical run. So grateful for the incredible theater run, especially in these challenging times when many opt for OTT. Thank you to everyone who experienced it in theaters. We’re thrilled to announce its upcoming release on OTT on January 19, 2024. Stay tuned!”

More about Philip's

More about Philip's

Philip’s revolves around the tale of a household in urban Bengaluru. A happy, joyous family finds itself in trouble, when unforeseen circumstances disrupt their happiness. How they fight against the odds and regain their joy forms the crux of the story. The film also has a healthy bit of comedy in it as well.

The film, bankrolled by Sivan K Varkey and Prasobh Krishna, under the banner of Little Big Films, has been written by director Alfred Kurian Joseph and Mathukutty Xavier. Jaison Jacob John has cranked the film’s camera while Nidhin Raj Arol has taken care of the film’s editing.

Mukesh on the work front

Mukesh has a plethora of films lined up ahead of him, starting with Kadhikan which is written and directed by Jayaraj. The film also features Ketaki Narayan and Unni Mukundan in prominent roles.

Further, the actor is also a part of Mathew Thomas’ Ottakkomban, which features Suresh Gopi in the lead, with Biju Menon, Namitha Pramod, Johnny Antony and more essaying prominent roles. Mukesh is also set to play a crucial role in MA Nishad’s Iyer in Arabia, which features Dhyan Sreenivasan in the lead role.

Apart from his film career, the actor is also an incumbent Member of the Legislative Assembly from the Kollam district in South Kerala.

