Prashanth Neel spills beans about Yash's KGF Chapter 3; says ‘KGF 3 will happen…’

Director Prashanth Neel is among one of the celebrated directors currently working in the industry. Neel rose to fame after the enormous success of Yash's KGF: Chapter 1, and Chapter 2, which has created a huge benchmark for any upcoming action thriller. The director also increased a huge buzz after his 2023 magnum opus Salaar smashed the box office numbers.

Meanwhile, during a recent interview, Prashanth shared about the most anticipated film KGF: Chapter 3. Have a look!

KGF 3 is going to happen: Prashanth Neel

During an interview session, Neel said, “We are ready to go with Salaar 2, but I just need to take a break, I just caught off with KGF when I was into Salaar. I need to take a break.”

Neel further continued and said, “KGF 3 will happen, KGF 3 is also scripted, was already written otherwise we wouldn't put it in Part 2, but in the end, everyone knew that we are making Part 3. This is what we have to align again.”

Neel continued and mentioned that Yash and producer Vijay Kiragandur have lots of other projects in the pipeline, as KGF 3 can only be done with one thing going on. Prashanth Neel concluded his statement and said, "We just have to clear our schedules one day and we are gonna start it."

More about Yash’s KGF franchise

KGF is undeniably one of the most popular franchises that changed the fate of the entire Kannada cinema. The action thriller flick focuses on the story of a mother and a boy who have a wish to fulfil and it later becomes their destiny. The film features Yash as Rocky Bhai who completely changed the dynamics of being a massy figure in the history of Indian Cinema.

Apart from Yash, the action drama features Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Prakash Raj, Raveena Tandon, Archana Jois, Ramachandra Raju, Easwari Rao, and Achyuth Kumar in crucial roles. The project was bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films, and background scores were composed by Ravi Basrur.

How excited are you for KGF: Chapter 3? Let us know in the comments section below.

