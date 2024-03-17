Dhanush in talks with Sivakarthikeyan starring Amaran director's next: BUZZ

Dhanush is without a question one of the most celebrated and versatile actors currently present in the industry. He has always presented himself in his best form and has been a delightful experience for audiences and critics.

Dhanush has been roped in for many renowned projects that also include his second directorial venture titled Raayan featuring a star-studded cast. Now, a rumor has been doing rounds that Dhanush will also feature in Rajkumar Periasamy's next venture.

Dhanush roped in for Rajkumar Periasamy's next film?

According to reports, director Rajkumar Periasamy is in talks with Dhanush for a collaboration with him on an yet-to-be-titled project. It is being said that the film may be bankrolled by G. N. Anbu Chezhiyan under the banner of Gopuram Films which had earlier collaborated with Dhanush in 2015 for the blockbuster Thanga Magan helmed by director Velraj.

Meanwhile, no official announcement has yet been made by the makers or the actor, regarding the upcoming film. However, if the rumors are supposedly true then Dhanush will be having the most films lined up for the upcoming year.

More about Rajkumar Periasamy

The Rangoon director is currently gearing up for his most-awaited action-thriller film titled Amaran featuring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi in a lead role. The film is a tribute to Major Mukund Varadarajan’s bravery and courage who was martyred on the battlefield in April 2014.

Aside from Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, Amaran boasts an impressive cast that includes Bhuvan Arora, Rahul Bose, Ajaey Naga Raaman, Mir Salman, Gaurav Venkatesh, Shreekumar, and others. Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran are jointly producing the film. Netflix just revealed that it has acquired the film's OTT rights. The film has music composed by G. V. Prakash Kumar, cinematography handled by CH Sai, and editing by R. Kalaivanan.

Watch Amaran official teaser

Dhanush's upcoming films

Dhanush is working on his directorial project, Raayan, previously known as D50. Fans are already raving about the movie, which is being touted as an epic action thriller. The film's first look poster featured Dhanush, Kalidas Jayaram, and Sundeep Kishan standing in front of a food truck wearing bloodied aprons. SJ Suryah, Selvaraghavan, Prakash Raj, Dushara Vijayan, Aparna Balamurali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Saravanan each portray important roles in the action thriller. Sun Pictures produced the film, while A R Rahman provided the music. This will be Dhanush's second directorial venture after his 2017 critically acclaimed film Pa Paandi alongside Rajkiran and Revathi.

Apart from Raayan, the Asuran actor will appear in Sekhar Kammula's film, Kubera, previously known as DNS. Nagarjuna Akkineni plays a pivotal role in the film. Aside from that, the action drama stars Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh, and others in major parts.

