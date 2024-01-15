PHOTOS: Kamal Haasan hosts extravagant lunch for Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7 team

The 7th season of Bigg Boss Tamil has just come to an end, with an absolutely nail-biting final episode. The finale saw Archana of Raja Rani Season 2 take home the title, along with the attractive prizes.

Host Kamal Haasan ended the season with the promise that the reality show would return with a brand new eighth season. In the latest update, it is learned the Vikram actor hosted an extravagant lunch for the participants, as well as the crew members of Bigg Boss season 7. The lunch included a proper thali meal with multiple side dishes, as well as rice and desserts.

Check out the photos below:

More about Bigg Boss Season 7 Tamil

At the end of a highly entertaining season, the final episode of Bigg Boss Season 7 was aired on January 14th, Sunday. Archana and Manichandra were the final two contestants, with the former winning the title and taking home a cash prize of 50 lakhs, a brand-new car, and a plot worth 15 lakhs.

But that was not the only award given. The Bigg Boss crew also decided on several other categories of awards, to be given to other contestants, like Game Changer, Sporty Contestant, Contestant with Determination, etc.

Kamal Haasan on the work front

Kamal Haasan will next be seen in the highly anticipated sequel of his 1996 film Indian, titled Indian 2. The sequel, also helmed by Shankar, features an ensemble cast including Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Bobby Simha, Nedumudi Venu, Vivek and many more in prominent roles.

Advertisement

Further, the actor is also set to collaborate with Mani Ratnam for a film titled Thug Life. The film marks the first collaboration of the duo in close to 37 years. The movie features an ensemble cast including Trisha Krishnan, Dulquer Salmaan, Jayam Ravi, Joju George, Gautham Karthik, and many more. It was also revealed along with the film’s title release that Kamal Haasan’s character’s name will be Rangaraja Sakthivel Naicker. The music for the film will be composed by AR Rahman, while Anbariv masters take care of the film’s action choreography.

Apart from that Kamal Haasan is also set to appear in a film, helmed by H Vinoth, tentatively titled KH233, and he also recently announced that his 237th film will mark the directorial debut of stunt directors Anbariv.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7 Winner: Archana takes home Rs 50 lakh cash prize and a plot worth 15 lakh