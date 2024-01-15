Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7 Winner: Archana takes home Rs 50 lakh cash prize and a plot worth 15 lakh

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7 has come to an end, with an exciting finale episode, conducted on Sunday. The finale saw Archana of Raja Rani Season 2 fame take home the trophy, along with a cash prize of 50 lakhs, a brand new car, and a plot worth 15 lakh.

The show started with host Kamal Haasan addressing all the contestants in the house, talking about how he felt during the entire season. This was followed by mini speeches from the members of the Bigg Boss house, with Archana saying that she has become a different person after the show and Maya saying that, it feels like having watched a good film.

Kamal Haasan Unveils Bigg Boss Trophy

After a small music session, Kamal Haasan unveiled the trophy to the contestants, and the finalists were asked to share their experience in the Bigg Boss house. Kamal also entered the Bigg Boss Tamil house, with a folk song playing in the background to announce the actor’s entry.

The Bigg Boss crew also decided on awards for certain contestants.

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7 Awards:

Game Changer Award: Dinesh

Sporty Contestant Award: Manichandra

Contestant with determination Award: Poornima

Self-made contestant Award: Nixen

Rising star Award: Archana

Inspirational Contestant Award: Vichitra

Competitive Contestant Award: Vishnu

Versatility Award: Maya

After a few final speeches from the contestants, Maya was eliminated from the show, leaving Manichandra and Archana as the remaining two finalists. Kamal Haasan spoke to the parents of the finalists with Archana’s father saying, “I did not want my daughter to go to Bigg Boss, I thought she would ruin our name, but she has made us all proud.”

And after a long wait, it was finally time to reveal who would take the trophy and the grand prize of 50 lakhs home. Host Kamal Haasan held both finalists’ hands, as viewers held their breath in anticipation, and after a brief delay, Archana was declared the winner of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7, marking the finish of an exciting season.

Bigg Boss Tamil 7 Grand Finale Promo

Kamal Haasan then addressed all the viewers at home, thanking them for their support, and bid adieu, hinting at a possible return for Season 8 as well.

