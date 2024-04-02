On 14th anniversary of Paiyaa, Tamannaah Bhatia, Karthi's romantic drama to re-release on THIS auspicious date

The Tamil language film, Paiyaa, starring Karthi and Tamannaah Bhatia as her love interest has been a fan-favourite movie for many years. The film was released in 2010, and it was lauded for its intense theme along with the dialogue delivery from Karthi. This was his fourth film after his yet another acclaimed title Aayirathil Oruvan helmed by Selvaraghavan.

Paiyaa also portrayed the strong chemistry between both the two leads and fans swoon over them even today. In a recent update, Paiyaa is all set for its grand re-release in theaters.

Paiyaa to re-release on April 11

On April 2, renowned industry tracker Ramesh Bala took to his social platform X and shared the poster of Paiyaa and wrote, “The Digitally Remastered version of @dirlingusamy's #Paiyaa starring @Karthi_Offl is all set for re-release on April 11 for the special festive occasion of Tamil New Year! A @thisisysr special musical. #14YearsOfPaiyaa.”

Makers of Paiyaa also took to their X platform and shared the news of the re-release. They wrote, “Celebrating #14yearsofPaiyaa with Re-release on April 11th. Thanks for all the love.”

More about Karthi and Tamannaah's Paiyaa

The plot revolves around Shiva, an engineering graduate, who is unconcerned about his career or future, even when his colleagues advise him about life. Eventually, he falls in love with a girl named Charulatha whom he meets at a bus stop, and later gets the opportunity to bring her to Mumbai, where they end up getting involved in a severe brawl with two other groups.

Advertisement

In addition to the lead pair, Milind Soman, Jagan, Sonia Deepti, Darshan Jariwala, and Daniel Annie Pope essayed supporting roles in the film. The music was composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, who acclaimed huge success from the tracks of Paiyaa. N. Linguswamy directed and wrote the action thriller film, which was produced by N. Subhash Chandra Bose under the name Thirupathi Brothers.

Tamannaah Bhatia's upcoming films

Tamannaah is now preparing for her supernatural thriller, Odela-2, which is a sequel to the 2022 release Odela Railway Station. The film is directed by Ashok Teja and produced by Sampath Nandi and D. Madhu in collaboration. The thriller also includes Hebah Patel, Vasishta N Simha, Yuva, Naga Mahesh, Vamshi, Gagan Vihari, Surender Reddy, Bhupal, and Pooja Reddy in supporting parts.

Tamannaah will also appear in the 2024 film Aranmanai 4, alongside Raashii Khanna and Sundar C, in a key role. The film is the fourth installment in the cult classic horror comedy franchise Aranmanai.

ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda reveals he was rejected in Kerintha auditions years ago; says my film is releasing under same banner