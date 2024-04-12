WATCH: Tamannaah Bhatia cherishes nostalgic moments with Paiyaa director Lingusamy as film re-releases after 14 years

Paiyaa, a 2010 Tamil-language film starring Karthi and Tamannaah Bhatia as her love interest, has long been a fan favorite. The romantic drama was praised for its deep storyline and the onscreen chemistry between Tamannaah and Karthi.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of the re-release of the 2010 blockbuster, Tamannaah posted a video of her delightful meeting with director N Lingusamy.

Tamannaah's nostalgic moments with N Lingusamy

Tamannaah took to her social platform Instagram and shared a video from her recent meeting with Paiyaa director N Lingusamy as they both cherished the nostalgic moments. Tamannaah captioned the post that read, “Reliving sweet memories from Paiyya @dirlingusamy #Paiyaa re-released in theatres now after 14 years.”

In the video, Lingusamy is seen giving a bouquet to Tamannaah as they both pose happily. Later, Tamannah was seen having a conversation with Lingusamy as they discussed their blockbuster film Paiyaa. Soon after Tamannaah's post went online, fans took to the comments section and expressed their excitement about Paiyaa's re-release.

A fan wrote, “Would be more than great if there’s Paiyaa Part II - just wants to see Tammu & Karthi combo again.” Another user wrote, "Lingu sir again do a film with Karthi and Tamanna.”

More about Paiyaa re-release

Tamannaah Bhatia recently paid an emotional tribute on X ahead of the re-release of her critically acclaimed film Paiyaa which was directed by N Lingusamy while Karthi played the male lead. The actress mentioned that it feels extremely special to see that even after 14 years the immense love for Paiyaa still remains strong.

Tamannaah also expressed her affection towards the audience as she is filled with complete excitement to experience the magic of Paiyaa on the big screen. Paiyaa was re-released on April 11 in theaters across Tamil Nadu in a digitally remastered version.

More about Tamannaah Bhatia- Karthi starrer Paiyaa

The plot revolves around Shiva, an engineering graduate who lacks interest in his work or future, even when his colleagues offer him advice on existence. Eventually, he falls in love with a lady named Charulatha whom he meets at a bus stop and subsequently gets the opportunity to bring her to Mumbai, where they are embroiled in a serious altercation with two other groups.

In addition to the primary actors, Milind Soman, Jagan, Sonia Deepti, Darshan Jariwala, and Daniel Annie Pope had supporting roles in the film. Yuvan Shankar Raja composed the soundtrack, which achieved great success with the elements from Paiyaa. N. Lingusamy directed and scripted the action thriller, which was produced by N. Subhash Chandra Bose under the banner of the Thirupathi Brothers.

