PICS: Yash and Radhika Pandit create joyful memories with their little ones in an egg-cellent hunt on Easter

Rocking star Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit have a splendid Easter with their kids and enjoy a traditional egg hunt. Check it out!

By Goutham S
Updated on Apr 01, 2024  |  01:20 PM IST |  2.5K
Yash and Radhika Pandit embrace the Easter spirit with an egg hunt; see PICS
Yash and Radhika Pandit embrace the Easter spirit with an egg hunt; see PICS (PC: Radhika Pandit, Instagram)

Yesterday, Rocking star Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit had a blast celebrating Easter. They enjoyed a traditional treasure hunt with their kids and had a great time together.

Radhika Pandit shared a few of the pictures on her official Instagram handle along with the caption, “Our little bunnies had an egg-cellent time at the easter hunt! Hope you all you a day filled with joy, love, and springtime magic! Happy Easter”

Yash and Radhika Pandit has an ‘egg-cellent’ Easter with their kids


Yash and Radhika looked effortlessly cool in their casual outfits as they spent time with their kids inside the rabbit's housing. Their children were seen participating in a traditional egg hunt, having a wonderful time.

In other news, Yash was recently spotted working on the pre-production of his upcoming film, Toxic. The movie is already generating buzz well before its release, and a few pictures and a video that leaked online quickly went viral.

Yash’s Workfront

In 2023, Yash officially announced his next film, directed by Malayalam filmmaker Geethu Mohandas. The movie, titled Toxic, is said to revolve around a drug cartel operating from the coastal areas of Goa and is expected to be a commercial film with substantial content.

Related Stories

Ramayana: Harman Baweja comes on board as Vibhishan in upcoming mythological drama?
entertainment
Ramayana: Harman Baweja comes on board as Vibhishan in upcoming mythological drama?
15 Must-watch Kannada Movies on OTT; from Yash’s KGF, Kantara to Rakshit Shetty’s Ulidavar
entertainment
15 Must-watch Kannada Movies on OTT; from Yash’s KGF, Kantara to Rakshit Shetty’s Ulidavar

Advertisement

Although much information about the film is yet to be revealed, there have been many speculations regarding the cast. According to reports, Kareena Kapoor Khan is believed to be playing a leading role in the film, marking her first South Indian project to date.

Moreover, there are also rumors that Shruti Haasan might be playing a role in the film. She also sang the title theme song in the movie's announcement video. There are also speculations that Sai Pallavi would be joining the cast, but nothing about the film's casting has been officially announced yet, and it remains uncertain.

ALSO READ: Rocking Star Yash spotted on sets of director Geethu Mohandas’ Toxic; LEAKED images go viral

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Goutham S

Goutham S is a native of Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. A writer for a few years now, particularly following Indian

...

Credits: Instagram (Radhika Pandit)
Advertisement

Latest Articles