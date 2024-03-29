Yash's next movie after KGF is 'Toxic'; film to go on floors soon

Kannada actor Yash has become a huge sensation after his blockbuster venture KGF. The actor has gained enormous success and fanbase as his alter ego from the film Rocky Bhai developed a massive craze among cinema lovers. Yash is currently working on his upcoming film titled Toxic, helmed by renowned Malayalam director Geetu Mohandas.

Recently, pictures and videos surfaced online showing Yash and Geetu Mohandas working. As per the latest reports, the film is ready to go on the floors very soon.

Yash's Toxic to go on floors shortly: Reports

A source close to the development clarified that the pictures and videos that surfaced online recently were taken when Yash was in session with the team of technicians and Geetu Mohandas. The source further mentioned that Yash is completely committed to the project as he has been monitoring creative aspects of the upcoming flick too. The source revealed that Yash is also monitoring preparations that are on in full swing as the team of Toxic is planning to start the shoot very soon.

More about Rocking Star Yash's Toxic

The announcement of Toxic came on the special occasion of Yash's birthday. After a long wait, the actor announced his next project, leaving fans excited. As per early rumors, it is said that Toxic is based on a narcotics business that takes place around different coastal regions of India. However, those who have previously seen Geetu Mohandas' work can summarise the movie and its synopsis. Meanwhile, no further updates related to the project have been revealed yet.

It is also rumored that Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and Salaar fame star Shruti Haasan will be joining the cast of Yash's Toxic in key roles. However, no official announcement related to the rumor has yet been made by the side makers or cast members. Toxic is bankrolled by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under the banner of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations in a joint venture. The film is slated for a Pan-India level release on April 10, 2025.

Watch Yash's Toxic announcement

How excited are you for Yash's Toxic? Let us know in the comments section below.

