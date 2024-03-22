Rocking Star Yash and director Geethu Mohandas spotted on sets of Toxic; see PICS

Rocking Star Yash, who has mesmerized everyone with his portrayal of Rocky in the Prasanth Neel-directed KGF series is yet again ready to mash out another banger performance.

Recently, the actor alongside director Geethu Mohandas was spotted arriving on the sets of Toxic, and it seemed to be a discussion held over the planning of the film’s shoot and how they plan to execute the same. The pictures taken from the sets along with a video have already gone viral on the internet with many Yash fans not able to keep their excitement under control.

Yash and director Geethu Mohandas spotted on the sets of Toxic

The viral leaked images show Yash donning a maroon tee and black sunglasses which paired well with his bearded rugged look and was seen walking alongside his director. They were both engaged in a serious conversation with each other.

The official announcement of Toxic came as part of Yash’s birthday celebration last year where he finally announced his ambitious project. Furthermore, many details of the film are yet to come out, we know that Shruti Haasan is already part of the project as she sang the theme song of the film with her expected to play a role in the film as well.

Advertisement

Moreover, it is also expected that Kareena Kapoor Khan might play the female lead in the film which would mark her debut in South Indian cinema, making it all the more special but all these are yet to be officially confirmed.

More about Toxic

Toxic, starring Yash in the lead role is being directed by Malayalam filmmaker Geethu Mohandas who previously made films like Liar’s Dice and Nivin Pauly starrer Moothon. Although more information about the film is yet to come out, it is believed that Toxic is based on a drug cartel business happening in and around coastal areas of Goa, and as the tagline suggests, the film will be a fairytale suited for grown-ups.

Although further details about the film and cast are yet to come out, the film’s makers have begun the initial works for the same with the movie expected to come out by 2025.

ALSO READ: Toxic: After Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shruti Haasan to be a part of Yash's next with Geetu Mohandas; Reports