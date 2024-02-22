POLL: Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2, Ram Charan’s Game Changer or Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD; which film are you most excited for?

Allu Arjun, Ram Charan and Prabhas are three of the most prominent names in the Indian film industry at present. Over the years, the actors have shown their caliber, having been featured in films like Baahubali, Pushpa and RRR, which gained them pan-Indian acclaim.

The three actors also have an ardent fan-following across the country. All three are currently working on their respective films, which are slated to come out later this year. While Allu Arjun is working on the highly awaited sequel of his 2021 film Pushpa, titled Pushpa 2: The Rule, Ram Charan is working on his political drama film with S Shankar, titled Game Changer. As for Prabhas, he will next be seen in Nag Ashwin’s science fiction film titled Kalki 2898 AD. But which one are you most excited for?

About Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule

Pushpa 2 marks Allu Arjun’s fourth collaboration with filmmaker Sukumar after the Arya franchise and the film’s predecessor. The film features an ensemble cast including Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Sunil, and many more in prominent roles.

It is understood that Pushpa 2 will begin exactly where its predecessor ended, and is touted to be a much bigger and better story. The film has been bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, while Devi Sri Prasad composes the film’s music. It is all set to hit the silver screens on Independence Day this year.

About Ram Charan’s Game Changer

Game Changer has been one of the most talked about films for quite some time now. The film marks Shankar’s Telugu directorial debut, as well as his first collaboration with Ram Charan. The film features an ensemble cast including Kiara Advani, Jayaram, SJ Suryah, Naveen Chandra and more in crucial roles as well.

The film is said to have a political backdrop, with Ram Charan playing an IAS officer. It is also understood that the story has been written by Karthik Subbaraj, and Shankar himself has penned the screenplay. Thaman S composes the music for the film.

About Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is the third feature film directorial of Nag Ashwin after Yevade Subramanyam and Mahanati. The film features an ensemble cast with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in the lead, and Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani essaying crucial roles.

The makers of the film have already released the film’s teaser, which has gained widespread acclaim from fans and critics alike. The film has been bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies, while Santhosh Narayanan composes the film’s music. Kalki 2898 AD is all set to hit the silver screens on May 9th.

