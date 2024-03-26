Popular Tamil actor Lakshmi Narayanan Seshu dies at age of 60

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Popular Tamil actor Lakshmi Narayanan Seshu, also known as Lollu Sabha Seshu, has passed away at the age of 60. The actor succumbed to death while admitted to a private hospital in Chennai.

Seshu had been admitted to the hospital on March 15th after suffering a heart attack. He made his acting debut in 2002 with the Dhanush-starrer film Thulluvadho Ilamai and later became a well-known face through his appearance on the Vijay TV show Lollu Sabha.

According to a report by Indian Express, Ram Bala, the director of the show Lollu Sabha, confirmed the news of Seshu's passing. He also revealed that although the Lollu Sabha team had been out of touch for 20 years, it was Seshu who had recently organized a reunion. The director added that Seshu's demise feels like a loss within the family.

Various reports also suggest that Seshu's health had been rapidly declining, and despite medical efforts, his life could not be saved. Many on X (formerly Twitter) have taken to the platform to remember the late actor and his contributions to entertainment, paying tribute to his time as an entertainer.

Lollu Sabha Seshu’s recent works

After his debut in 2002 and his popular television performance, Seshu went on to play various roles in numerous Tamil films. He was most commonly known for his collaborations with actor-comedian Santhanam, with whom he acted in films like A1, Dikkiloona, Gulu Gulu, and the recent hit Vadakkupatti Ramasamy. The actor is also recognized for his roles in films such as Naai Sekar Returns and Draupathi.

Interestingly, Seshu also played the lead role in his son Abhilash's short film Aurora, which was released in 2020.

