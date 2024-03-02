Power couple Ram Charan, Upasana exude class in black outfit at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

The highly anticipated pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant is taking place in Jamnagar, Gujarat over the weekend. Needless to say, the eyes of the country are on the city, with who’s who from all over the world being present for the festivities.

Yesterday, March 1st, MegaPowerstar Ram Charan was seen heading to Jamnagar, along with his wife Upasana Konidela for the pre-wedding bash. The couple who reached later in the evening, however, joined in for the festivities on time. In the latest update, a video of the power couple making an entrance has been shared by their stylist on social media. The video shows Ram Charan and Upasana slaying in a classy all-black look. Upasana was accessorized with statement jewelry as well, and was carrying a purse in her hands.

Check out their look below:

Ram Charan and Upasana redefine couple goals

Earlier today, a video from Ram Charan and Upasana’s flight to Jamnagar had surfaced online, where the RRR actor was seen massaging the feet of his tired wife. Needless to say, the video made fans go gaga with them suggesting that the duo are setting new heights for couple goals and that Ram Charan should be given the award for ‘Best hubby’

Check out the video below:

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities

As mentioned earlier, the pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is taking place in Jamnagar Gujarat, and is being attended by prominent faces from all over the nation. The festivities are taking place in the Ambani Estate in the city, and is said to have kicked off on March 1st, 11:00 am with a welcome brunch.

Further celebrations started at 5:30 pm, with the dress code for the guests being elegant cocktail outfits. It is also learnt that the family of the bride and groom delivered welcome speeches during this time.

This was followed by perhaps the most eagerly awaited live performance by international pop-icon Rihanna, followed by an elegant dinner and an after-party. It is understood that the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is set to take place in June or July, this year.

