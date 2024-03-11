Prabhas and Allu Arjun fans get into an ugly physical fight; Bengaluru police take action

It is a known fact that Tollywood stars enjoy superstardom across the country. Actors like Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Prabhas, and Allu Arjun have established their names on the Pan-India map with their path-breaking films.

While being a die-hard fan is one thing, some fans have taken their love for their star to unimaginable extents. Recently, a video has been going viral on social media, featuring a group of Allu Arjun fans brutally beating a Prabhas fan.

In the shocking incident that took place in Bengaluru, the Allu Arjun fans could be seen hitting a lone Prabhas fan. In the video, one of the members was heard saying, “Say Jai Allu Arjun, and I’ll let you go” (roughly translating from Kannada to English).

Understanding the severity of the beating, a voice could also be heard saying, “Enough let him go, now.”

What is the reason behind this shocking fan war?

According to a few posts on X (formerly Twitter) from fans, it is believed that the Prabhas fan featured in the video posted a tweet trolling Allu Arjun. In retaliation, an Allu Arjun fan asked to meet in person to settle the issue. Following this, this incident seems to have occurred.

Soon after the video was posted online, many users reposted the video, requesting for the Bengaluru City Police to take action against the people responsible for this assault.

In a prompt response, the Bengaluru City Police have taken action by informing the necessary authorities.

Allu Arjun on the work front

Allu Arjun is currently in Vizag for the shooting of his upcoming film Pushpa: The Rule. The actor landed at Vizag yesterday and was received grandly by his fans.

With the shoot of Pushpa: The Rule advancing at a rapid pace, the film is expected to hit the big screens on its scheduled release date of August 15, 2024.

Prabhas on the work front

Prabhas is currently shooting for Kalki 2898 AD with Disha Patani. The makers recently revealed a few pictures from the behind-the-scenes of the shoot, featuring the two actors.

Kalki 2898 AD is scheduled to hit the theatres on May 9, 2024.

