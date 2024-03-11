Aadujeevitham Music Launch Event: Prithviraj spills the beans on Prabhas starrer Salaar 2 shoot schedule

Prithviraj Sukumaran is currently gearing up for his most-awaited release of 2024 titled Aadujeevitham also known as The Goat Life, helmed by Blessy. Prithviraj will also feature in the sequel of his blockbuster film Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire titled Salaar: Shouryanga Parvam featuring Prabhas in the lead role.

Now, during a special press meet in Kochi, Prithviraj spoke about Salaar 2's upcoming schedule and his relationship with Rebel star.

Prithviraj Sukumaran about Salaar 2 and Prabhas

While attending the audio launch event of his upcoming film Aadujeevitham, when a reporter asked Prithviraj Sukumaran about Salaar 2, the actor shared some details on the same. He mentioned that the shooting schedule of Salaar 2 is lined up and is going to start very soon.

Later, he spoke about Prabhas and his bond with his Salaar co-star.

The Aadujeevitham actor mentioned that Prabhas and he are best friends and in fact, whenever the Rebel star comes to Hyderabad, they both meet each other. Prithviraj also mentioned that if he ever gets an opportunity to move to Hyderabad, he will share a space with Prabhas.

For the unversed, Prabhas recently praised Prithviraj’s commendable dedication to his film Aadujeevitham and also hailed his film as a sure-shot blockbuster.

Prabhas reacted to Prithviraj starrer Aadujeevitham’s trailer

On March 9, the Baahubali fame actor took to his Instagram story and while praising Prithviraj’s dedication, he wrote, “My brother @therealprithvi, what have you done!! I can't believe it's the same person who played Varadharaja Mannar. Congrats and all the best brother. Looking forward to #TheGoatLife. With lots of love. Blockbuster is loading…”

Later, Prithviraj also took to his Instagram story and wrote, “Thank you DEVA! See you on the battlefield soon! #SHOURANGYAPARVAM”.

Prabhas and Prithviraj made their first onscreen collaboration with Prashanth Neel's directorial titled Salaar Part I: Ceasefire.

More about Aadujeevitham

The film depicts the story of a migrant laborer named Najeeb who travels to Saudi Arabia in search of work but is forced into slavery as a goat herder. Later, the plot focuses on the laborer's attempt to run away from the endless desert.

The film has notable performances by Amala Paul, Talib Al Balushi, Jimmy Jean-Louis, Rik Aby, and several other actors. Its soundtrack is composed by A R Rahman, with Resul Pookutty handling the sound department. The survival thriller will have its cinematic debut on March 28, 2024, in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Watch Aadujeevitam official trailer

More about Salaar

The action thriller takes place in the fictitious modern city of Khansaar and follows the friendship of Deva, a tribesman, and Varadha, the prince of Khansaar. Varadha desires Deva's support in becoming Khansaar's untouched king. Along with the principal actors, the film comprises an ensemble cast that includes Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, and many others in significant roles.

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire is also the first installment of a two-part film franchise, with the sequel, Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryaanga Parvam, set to begin filming in April.

