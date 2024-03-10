Allu Arjun receives a warm welcome as he reaches Vizag for Pushpa 2 shoot; fans gather in massive numbers

Icon Star Allu Arjun was seen at the Hyderabad airport, sporting an olive green shirt with black cargo trousers. The actor oozed style with cool black shades and a messily tied bun with long hair.

Upon his arrival at Vizag, Allu Arjun was received with a grand welcome by his hardcore fans. In some of the posts and videos shared online, the actor could be seen covered with flower petals, a sign of affection from his fans.

This picture in particular, where Arjun could be seen interacting with his fans as they look up to the actor, has gone viral on social media. Check out the posts below.

Allu Arjun receives a grand welcome in Vizag

In a video shared by a user on X (formerly Twitter), the Pushpa actor can be seen swarmed by fans on all sides as they attempt to catch a glimpse of their favorite star. Check out the mania unfold in the video below.

For the unversed, Allu Arjun is in Vizag to shoot his upcoming film Pushpa: The Rule with Sukumar.

Allu Arjun on the work front

The actor is currently shooting for the highly-anticipated sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, titled Pushpa: The Rule. The film is written and directed by Sukumar and also stars Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and others in returning roles.

A few days ago, it was also reported that Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has been roped in to play a crucial role in the film but there has been no official confirmation from the team as of yet.

Much like its predecessor, Pushpa: The Rule will also be bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Y. Shankar under the Mythri Movies banner. Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad will also return as the music composer of the film.

At the recent Berlinale Film Festival, Allu Arjun also confirmed that there is scope for Pushpa: Part 3, hinting at a possible cliffhanger finish to Pushpa: The Rule.

Pushpa: The Rule is expected to hit the big screens on August 15, 2024, on the occasion of Independence Day. The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

