'Except Prabhas' mother, nobody else knows...': Aunt Shyamala Devi on health rumors

Renowned astrologer Venu Swamy often makes predictions about the future of famous people. Recently, he shared his views on actor Prabhas' health. Now, Prabhas' aunt, Syamala Devi, has spoken out against Venu Swamy's statements.

In a recent interview, Shyamala Devi mentioned that only Prabhas's mother knows his jathakam (horoscope). She criticized Venu Swamy for making predictions about Prabhas without any proper validation or knowledge of his horoscope.

Prabhas' aunt Syamala Devi hits out against Venu Swamy

Shyamala Devi, who holds a significant role in Prabhas' family, took a stand against Venu Swamy's comments. In an interview with Tag Telugu, she also highlighted the influence of Krishnam Raju, Prabhas' uncle, in shaping the actor's career. Krishnam Raju has played a crucial role in guiding the Bahaubali actor to become a pan-India sensation.

For the unversed, Venu Swamy, the astrologer in question, had made predictions about the Salaar actor’s marriage and health in the past also. Venu Swamy insisted that it would lead to a short-lived marriage and negatively impact the actor's well-being.

“There are a lot of rumors on his health. I see a lot of people talking about his health, marriage, and all. Seeing such rumors hurts us. Except Prabhas’ mother, nobody else knows about the details of his horoscope. So I wonder how others are talking about it. It is high time to stop spreading such rumors.”

Responding to the same, Shyamala Devi expressed her displeasure at those who use her nephew’s name for personal gain and seek attention through negative predictions. Syamala Devi dismissed Venu Swamy's predictions as baseless and urged people to engage in positive actions.

Upcoming movies of Prabhas

Prabhas' recent movie, Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire hit theaters on December 22, 2023. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan. The film by KGF makers was released on the OTT platform, Netflix on January 20.

Looking ahead, the actor has Nag Ashwin's Kalki AD 2898 in the pipeline, featuring a star-studded cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. Additionally, Prabhas has Spirit with Sandeep Vanga Reddy and The Raja Saab with Maruthi in progress.

