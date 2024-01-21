Is Salaar 3 in the making? Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's Salaar 2 likely to end on cliffhanger

Prabhas’ action extravaganza, directed by Prashant Neel has now hit the small screens of OTT and is streaming on Netflix. While Salaar was loved by most people, the common complaint or remark was that it was a tad bit confusing to understand the complex world created by Prashant Neel.

Prashant Neel has also admitted in a couple of interviews that he should have maybe made it a tad bit simpler to comprehend, stating that all the unanswered questions will be addressed in Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam.

To celebrate the OTT release of the film, Prashant Neel’s wife Likitha took to Instagram to conduct a Q&A session, asking fans to fill in their questions about the film. There were loads of congratulatory messages and also a few simple questions with obvious answers. But some questions gave way to some interesting responses from Likitha Neel.

For instance, when asked if there will be a Part 3 to Prabhas starrer Salaar, Likitha Neel did not deny the claim but said, “We’ll have to see at the end of Shouryanga Parvam.”

Another user asked if, Akhil Akkineni would be playing a role in Shouryanga Parvam, to which Likitha replied, “That is strictly a rumor”.

It also seems that Likitha is Prashant’s biggest fan, as she has watched Salaar Part 1 enough times to know the relationship of every character and their role in the world of Khansaar. And yet, Likitha cheekily exclaimed that she had a book full of unanswered questions.

Advertisement

Prashant Neel’s wife answers fans' questions

A user also asked if there would be a cameo from Prashant Neel in Shouryanga Parvam, like how Rajamouli appeared in a cameo in Baahubali, to which Likitha jokingly replied, “Not even his shadow will be present in the film.”

Likitha finally ended the Q&A session after having revealed just enough for fans to break their heads in speculation. There certainly is a possibility for Part 3, considering the amount of unanswered questions that were present in Part 1. Will Part 2 be enough to cover all the answers, we’ll have to wait to find out.

More about Salaar Part 2

It looks like Prashant Neel and the team have already shot some portions of the film, including the iconic Dinosaur dialogue narrated by Tinnu Anand ji. While many expected that scene to be present in Salaar Part 1, it looks like it is a part of Part 2. Even some of the gun shootout sequences, including the one seen in the teaser seem to be from Part 2 as well. From this, it is clear that Shouryanga Parvam will follow a non-linear screenplay that switches between timelines.

Ever since the release of Salaar, the makers have not begun shooting for the second instalment. The team are currently enjoying the success of the film and a success party was also held recently in Bengaluru amidst the star cast. It is likely to go on floors when Prabhas is done with his other commitments. The actor is currently busy shooting for Kalki 2898 AD, as well has his horror-comedy with director Maruthi.

ALSO READ: Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire OTT release: When and where to watch Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer