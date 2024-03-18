Prabhas starrer The Raja Saab will shock audience with large scale VFX, producer reveals

Rebel star Prabhas is already getting ready for the much-anticipated release of his upcoming film Kalki 2898 AD, which is said to be in a league of its own. And now, it appears that his next project, The Raja Saab, is also poised to astonish the audience.

During a recent interview with M9News, Vishwa Prasad, the producer of the film Raja Saab, shared some exciting details. He mentioned that the film will be a spectacular visual treat, thanks to the extensive use of impressive VFX. The production team is putting in a lot of effort to ensure that the VFX in the film is top-notch. Vishwa Prasad also expressed his confidence that the audience will be amazed and shocked by the powerful content they have prepared.

Producer spills details about Prabhas’ The Raja Saab

The producer also mentioned that almost half of the film has been shot, and fans can expect more updates after Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD hits the screens.

Moreover, it was also revealed that since director Maruthi and music composer Thaman had already worked together prior to The Raja Saab, this time they would do something extraordinary with the songs in the film, showcasing the full extent of their talent.

About The Raja Saab

The Raja Saab which is written and directed by Maruthi is touted to be a romantic-horror flick starring Prabhas in the lead role with actors Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, and Malavika Mohanan joining them. This marks the first collaboration of Prabhas with the director and is expected to be released late in 2024 or early 2025.

The film’s music is composed by Thaman S with cinematography handled by Karthik Palani and editing by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao.

Prabhas’ Workfront

Prabhas who recently appeared in 2023's Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, is now gearing up to play the character of Bhairava in the upcoming movie Kalki 2898 AD. Directed by Nag Aswin, this film promises to be an extraordinary science-fiction dystopian flick, drawing inspiration from Hindu scriptures and taking place in a post-apocalyptic world.

The film features Kamal Haasan in the main antagonist’s role with actors like Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani in prominent roles. Moreover, he will also play the cameo role of Lord Shiva in Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa.

Furthermore, Prabhas will also be seen reprising the role of Deva in Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam which is likely to release in the latter half of 2025.

