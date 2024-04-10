4 Upcoming Movies of Prabhas: From Kalki 2898 AD, The Raja Saab to Spirit

Pan India superstar Prabhas’ upcoming movies are one of the biggest surprises for his die-hard admirers and supporters as 2024 is going to be another sensational year for the actor with Kalki 2898 AD, The Raja Saab, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit, and high-octane thriller Salaar: Shouryanga Parvam helmed by KGF fame director Prashanth Neel.

Rebel star Prabhas’ upcoming films

1- Kalki 2898 AD

Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 is nothing but a dream project for many as the film is touted to be a class-setting example in terms of science fiction flicks. The project has been helmed by Keerthy Suresh starrer Mahanati fame director Nag Ashwin.

As per reports, the thriller film is based on a mythological plot that has been connected with the dystopian world in the backdrop of a future. The story revolves around the mysterious figure of Kalki, the tenth and last avatar of the widely recognized Hindu deity Lord Vishnu.

The project emerged under its tentative title Project K in February 2020, coinciding with the makers' 50th anniversary. However, production was delayed by a year due to catastrophic pandemic conditions. In 2023 Comic Con festival makers presented the first glimpse of the flick titled Kalki 2898 AD.

Apart from Prabhas, the film boasts a stellar star cast that includes Amitabh Bachchan, Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, and Deepika Padukone. Apart from the main actors, the ensemble cast includes Rajendra Prasad, Pasupathy, Saswata Chatterjee, Anna Ben, and others in important roles.

Nag Ashwin wrote and directed the film, which is produced by C. Aswini Dutt under the Vyjayanthi Movies banner. Santhosh Narayanan is composing the soundtrack for the upcoming sci-fi thriller. Earlier, the film was slated to release on May 9th, 2024, but as per current election scenarios makers will postpone and soon unveil the new release date.

2- The Raja Saab

Prabhas’ next movie is with renowned director Maruthi titled The Raja Saab. The new movie of Prabhas is touted to be a romantic horror thriller which will also mark the entry of Rebel Star back into the comedy genre after the 2012 comedy drama Rebel helmed by Raghava Lawrence.

Apart from Prabhas, the film also features Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, Yogi Babu, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Jisshu Sengupta, comic legend Brahmanandam in pivotal roles. The horror project has been bankrolled by T.G. Vishwa Prasad, and Vivek Kuchibotla under the banner of People Media Factory and music has been composed by renowned music composer Thaman S.

The project was announced on the auspicious occasion of Sankranthi as the makers launched a first-look poster of the dashing star in his never-seen-before avatar. The next movie of Prabhas is currently in the production stage. As per reports, the makers are planning to release the upcoming film in December 2024. Meanwhile, no official announcement has been made to clarify the specifics of the release date.

3- Spirit

Prabhas is all set to collaborate with Animal fame director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for his 25th film titled Spirit. This is one of the most anticipated collaborations for fans and die-hard admirers of Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's works as both have the charismatic abilities to portray action sequences and violence to the next level.

Animal’s production designer Suresh Selvarajan mentioned earlier during an interview that Prabhas' upcoming movie will be a lot bigger than Ranbir Kapoor- Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal. In the latest Sandeep has said that he will start the shoot of Spirit in December 2024 and he has finished 60% of the script staging work of Prabhas' upcoming thriller.

As per early reports, Prabhas will play the role of an angry young cop in one of the most ruthless avatars. The project has been bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar under the banner of T-Series.

4- Salaar: Shouryanga Parvam

Prabhas’ movies list also includes his next venture titled Salaar: Shouryanga Parvam which marks the sequel to its 1st part titled Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, helmed by director Prashanth Neel. The action thriller is set after the events of its first part. As the first part focuses on the relationship between Deva and Varadharaja Mannar, the sequel will be set on the rivalry between both of them as Deva is all set to conquer the kingdom of Khansaar and become its rightful owner.

As per reports, the project is all set to start the shooting schedule soon as the makers are planning to release the new Prabhas movie of Prabhas in the year 2025. Apart from Prabhas, the film boasts a super-talented cast that includes Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, and many more in crucial roles.

The thriller flick is bankrolled by Vijay Kirgandur under the banner of Hombale Films while the music department has been helmed by KGF fame Ravi Basrur. Bhuvan Gowda has been appointed to handle the cinematography section while the editing will be handled by Ujwal Kulkarni.

Conclusion

These were Prabhas' upcoming movies for 2024, which are set to begin and hit theaters in full swing, as the star actor always could delight his fans with enormous performances and unmatched charisma.

