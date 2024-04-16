WATCH: Amitabh Bachchan amazed with AI, drops video made from his still photo; wonders 'Where to Next?'

Legendary megastar Amitabh Bachchan is a celebrated icon of Bollywood. He has been in the industry for over five decades now. Over the years, he has not only entertained audiences with his numerous iconic roles but has embraced the era of the internet exceptionally well. Big B is often seen interacting with his fans with captivating social media posts. A while back, yet again, he shared his emotions with his followers as he dropped an AI-generated video that turned his still photo into a video.

Amitabh Bachchan drops video AI generated video made from his still photo

Today, on April 16, a while back, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram handle and dropped a hilarious video. The fact that is even more fascinating about the video is that it was a still photo which was turned into a video through AI Imaging. In the AI-generated video, the megastar was seen flaunting quirky expressions. Adding a musical touch to the song, Nathan Evans and Santiano’s song Wallerman has been added in the background.

While sharing the post, Big B expressed his emotions by stating, "The wonders of AI .. how my still picture gets animated .. I did nothing .. someone did an AI imaging and this is the result .. WHERE TO NEXT," in the caption.

Take a look:

Amitabh Bachchan dropped AI photo on 55 years in Bollywood

Earlier this year in February, the Shehnshaah of Bollywood shared an AI image celebrating a successful 55 years in the industry. The image encapsulated the essence of his prolific career, portraying his mind intricately interwoven with the artistry and craftsmanship of cinema.

Reflecting on his profound journey, he had mentioned in the caption, "55 years in this wondrous World of Cinema... and AI gives me its interpretation." The artistic representation gave a dash of futuristic and introspective element to the stalwart actor's remarkable cinematic voyage.

Take a look:

On the professional front, Big B was last seen in Vikas Bahl’s Ganapath led by Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. He will be next seen in the highly-anticipated sci-fi, Kalki 2898 AD which stars Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani. Additionally, Bachchan is set to appear in Ribhu Dasgupta's Section 84. Furthermore, he is slated for a reunion with megastar Rajinikanth in the Tamil film Vettaiyan.

