Prabhas to sport long hair look for his upcoming film The Rajasaab? Video from sets goes viral

Superstar Prabhas is one of the most celebrated actors currently working in the industry. The actor is currently gearing up for high-octane big projects that are slated to be released in 2024.

A video has surfaced on the internet in which Prabhas can be seen in a completely different avatar. We wonder if he will be sporting this look in his upcoming film, The Rajasaab! Watch the video here.

Prabhas' new look surfaced online

On April 17, a fan club page for Prabhas took to social media platform X and shared a short glimpse. The video was captioned, “Prabhas anna on set.” In the video, Prabhas can be seen with long hair and a beard, along with a grey-colored cap, as he shakes hands with a person.

As per reports, it is said that the video was taken on the sets of The Rajasaab, as the team is currently on a shoot schedule.

Soon after the glimpse went viral, Prabhas' die-hard admirers took to the comments section and expressed their excitement for the rebel star's new look. A fan wrote, “Superb superb no words to speak. #Prabhas anna.” The other one wrote, “King of Indian cinema cut out #Prabhas anna.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

More about Prabhas' The Rajasaab

It was reported that Prabhas has commenced the shoot schedule of The Rajasaab in Hyderabad. Actress Nidhhi Agerwal, who will be playing Rebel Star's love interest in the film, has also joined the shoot schedule. Besides Prabhas and Nidhhi, the film also has Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, Yogi Babu, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Jisshu Sengupta, and comedy icon Brahmanandam in key parts.

Advertisement

Director Maruthi is helming the horror project and T.G. Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibotla backed it under the banner of People Media Factory. Renowned musician Thaman S. composed the music for the film.

Watch The Rajasaab announcement

Prabhas' upcoming films

Apart from The Rajasaab, Prabhas is all set for his upcoming sci-fi thriller project titled Kalki 2898 AD, helmed by Mahanati-fame director Nag Ashwin. The action-adventure film stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Ulaganayagan. Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, and Deepika Padukone. It is one of the year's most anticipated films, boasting an all-star ensemble with a breathtaking concept.

Apart from the major actors, the ensemble cast includes Rajendra Prasad, Pasupathy, Saswata Chatterjee, Anna Ben, and others in key roles. C. Aswini Dutt produces the film through his production company, Vyjayanthi Movies. Santhosh Narayanan has created the soundtrack for the next sci-fi thriller.

Meanwhile, Prabhas has other huge projects, including his most-awaited sequel to 2023 Salaar, titled Salaar: Shouryaanga Parvam, helmed by Prashanth Neel, and another project helmed by director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, titled Spirit, which is touted to be the biggest ruthless flick featuring Prabhas in a never-seen-before avatar.

ALSO READ: Kireedam Promo song OUT: Tovino Thomas steals show as superstar David Padikkal in new peppy track from Nadikar