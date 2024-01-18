Premam director Alphonse Puthren decides to quit Facebook and Instagram; here's why

Alphonse Puthren, the renowned Malayalam filmmaker behind hits like Premam and Neram, recently revealed his plans to step away from sharing content on Facebook and Instagram.

According to the director, he made this choice due to his parents and sister's disapproval of his posts, as well as some relatives feeling uneasy about them.

The director himself wrote a post on his Facebook account in Malayalam which translates to, “I have decided not to post on Instagram and Facebook anymore because my mother, father, and sisters don't like what I post on Instagram and because some relatives are intimidating them. They say that if I keep quiet, everyone will find peace. Then so be it. Thank you to a lot of people.”

Check out Alphonse Puthren’s post

The director has been in the public eye for quite some time now. Last year, he made a mysterious post on Instagram where he revealed that he has autism spectrum disorder, which he diagnosed himself. However, he later deleted the post.

In the deleted post, the director mentioned that he would be taking a break from mainstream cinema to avoid causing any trouble to those around him. He also expressed his intention to create content on other platforms. Even director Sudha Kongara wrote a heartfelt message, urging him not to give up on filmmaking.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the director's recent post after Captain Vijayakanth's passing has sparked rumors about his health. In addition to that, he has been actively sharing filmmaking reels and exercises on Instagram, which has caught the attention of aspiring filmmakers.

Alphonse Puthren’s work front

Alphonse Puthren was last seen in theaters with his film Gold which was released back in 2022. The film was a comedy-drama that was written, directed, and edited by Alphonse himself with Prithviraj Sukumaran and Nayanthara playing the lead roles. Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

The film featured an ensemble cast of actors like Deepti Sati, Mallika Sukumaran, Lalu Alex, Ajmal Ameer, Baburaj, Shammi Thilakan, Shanthi Krishna, Jagadish, Krishna Sankar, Roshan Mathew, Vinay Forrt, Shabareesh Varma and Saiju Kurup.

Along with the above-mentioned duties, Alphonse had also worked on the stunt choreography, visual effects, color grading, and animation titles of the film. The film marked his return to the big screen after the blockbuster Premam but received mixed-to-negative reviews and was ultimately a box office flop.

The director is said to be working on his next film called Gift which is a Tamil flick starring Sandy Master, Kovai Sarala, Sahana Sarvesh, and Sampath Raj in key roles.

ALSO READ: Top 12 South Indian romantic films on Amazon Prime, Zee5 and more: From Alai Payuthey to Ye Maaya Chesave