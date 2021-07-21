EXCLUSIVE: Premam director, Alphonse Puthren in talks with Prithviraj, his next with Fahadh Faasil delayed

In September, Alphonse Puthren announced his return to direction with the Malayalam film, Paattu fronted by Fahadh Faasil. Soon after, he announced that superstar Nayanthara will be the female lead of the film. However, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the film in question has been delayed to next year and the director has now initiated conversations with Prithviraj for another feature film.

“Due to the pandemic, the date diary of every actor has gone for a toss. Both Fahadh Faasil and Nayanthara were supposed to start shooting for Paattu this year, however, their prior commitments have resulted in the film getting pushed to 2022,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that in the meantime, Alphonse developed another story, and has pitched the same to Prithviraj.

Both Fahadh Faasil and Nayanthara were supposed to start shooting for Paattu this year, however, their prior commitments have resulted in the film getting pushed to 2022 Source

“While details of the plot and genre have been kept under wraps, the two are discussing a film which can potentially go on the floors this year itself. Prithviraj has shown keen interest in Alphonse's script and is exploring the timelines of shoot. The two have had multiple meetings over the last 2 months,” the source added. When things come on the paper, this would mark Prithviraj’s first collaboration with Alphonse.

The film in question will be the director’s third film after Neram and Premam. The director is planning to move onto Paattu only after completing the Prithviraj film, however, it’s all subject to dates of the actors. Fahadh is soon expected to start shooting for Vikram with Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi. Prithviraj meanwhile is also a part of a big Pan-India film from the Telugu industry, the details of which have been kept under wraps for now. Stay tuned for more updates, only on Pinkvilla.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: I am trying to crack Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 for Salman Khan, says writer, KV Vijayendra Prasad