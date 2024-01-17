It’s Prithviraj vs Prithviraj on April 10; ‘Starved’ second look poster of Aadujeevitham unveiled

Prithviraj Sukumaran is undeniably one of the most versatile and in-demand actors in the country at present. The actor, who was last seen alongside Prabhas in Prashanth Neel’s action drama film Salaar, will next be seen in the survival drama film Aadujeevitham.

Aadujeevitham is one of the most highly anticipated films of the actor, and has been in the making for more than five years now. It was revealed quite recently that the film will hit the silver screens on April 10th, 2024. Interestingly, Aadujeevitham is not the only film of Prithviraj Sukumaran to release on the day. It is understood that the actor’s Hindi action-thriller film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will also be released on the same day.

Second look poster of Aadujeevitham unveiled

Last week, Prabhas had revealed the film’s first look poster, which quickly went viral. In the latest update, AR Rahman took to social media to reveal the film’s second look poster. The poster features Prithviraj, who plays the role of a goat herder, in a starved and famished look. He shared the poster with the caption:

“There is always light at the end of the tunnel; Watch this extraordinary tale of hope on 10.04.2024”

Check out the poster below:

More about Aadujeevitham

As mentioned earlier, Aadujeevitham, which is also known as The Goat Life, has been in the making for over five years now. In fact, it wouldn’t be far-fetched to say that it is one of the most anticipated Malayalam films of all time. The film is based on the novel by Benyamin, which in itself is based on a real life story.

Advertisement

The film follows the tale of Najeeb, a migrant laborer from Kerala who goes to Saudi Arabia in search of jobs. However, his dreams are shattered when he is forced into slavery in the Gulf. The film then revolves around how he escapes and finds his way back home. Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

Aadujeevitham features Amala Paul, Jimmy Jean-Louis and several others in crucial roles. The film has been helmed by Blessy, while AR Rahman has composed the music for the film, Academy Award winner Resul Pookutty has taken care of its sound design while veteran editor A Sreekar Prasad took care of the editing.

More about Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, is touted to be an action-thriller film. The film features an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F and many more in prominent roles. It is understood that Prithviraj will be essaying the role of the antagonist in the film.

ALSO READ: Prabhas unveils FIRST look poster of Prithviraj Sukumaran's The Goat Life, giving actor's rustic shepherd glance