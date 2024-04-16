5 Rashmika Mandanna's Upcoming Movies 2024-2025: Pushpa: The Rule, The Girlfriend to Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal Park

Rashmika Mandanna has many projects lined up for the years 2024-2025. The 28-year-old star is gearing up for her magnificent big projects, which include her action-packed movie Pushpa: The Rule, The Girlfriend, Kubera, Chhava, and the most high-octane project, Animal Park, helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Here's a complete list for you.

National Crush Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming movies

1- Pushpa: The Rule

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rule is one of the most awaited releases of 2024. Rashmika Mandanna will reprise her role as Srivalli in the action flick, a sequel to the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise, which became a sensational blockbuster and completely changed the course of Indian Cinema.

The thriller-drama helmed by Sukumar features a talented cast, including Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, Jagadish Prathap, and many more in critical parts. The story revolves around a sandalwood smuggler named Pushpa Raj, who later becomes one of the most respected bigshots. The first part of Pushpa ends with a huge uproar between Pushpa Raj and many others who later become his arch-enemies.

The film is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. Devi Sri Prasad, a national award winner, composed the songs and background soundtracks. The film will be released on Independence Day in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Watch Pushpa: The Rule teaser

2- The Girlfriend

Rashmika Mandanna's movie list also includes Rahul Ravindran's romantic drama, The Girlfriend. On the national crush's 28th birthday, the makers of Rashmika's new movie took to their social platform X and unveiled the first look of Rashmika from the film.

The makers wrote, "Her eyes smile before she does. And they speak the words that she won'. Introducing #TheGirlfriend. Wishing the National crush, the ever joyous & cheerful @iamRashmika a very Happy Birthday." Rashmika Mandanna will appear opposite Diya fame actor Dheekshith Shetty, who will play Rashmika Mandanna's obsessive lover in the film.

The film is directed by Rahul Ravindran and produced by Allu Arvind, Sreenivasa Kumar, and Dheeraj Mogilineni under the banners Geetha Arts, Mass Movie Makers, and Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainment. According to the poster, Rashmika's new movie will be released across India in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

3- Kubera

Rashmika Mandanna has joined forces with famous director Sekhar Kammula for the next film, Kubera. Rashmika Mandanna's latest movie also stars Dhanush, Akkineni Nagarjuna, and actor Jim Sarbh. According to early reports, Kubera's plot occurs in Dharavi, Mumbai. Dhanush is supposedly playing a homeless person who becomes a mafia lord.

Suniel Narang bankrolled Kubera, and Devi Sri Prasad composed the film's music. Due to its diverse cast and crew, Kubera will be released in both Telugu and Tamil.

4- Chhava

After Rashmika Mandanna's enormous success in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, Rashmika is doing another project titled Chhava with actor Vicky Kaushal. Rashmika Mandanna's new movie has been helmed by Bollywood director Laxman Utekar, who previously directed Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

According to sources, Vicky Kaushal will play Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the eldest son of the Maratha Empire's founder, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. In the historical film, Rashmika will portray the character of his better half, Yesubai Bhonsale.

Rashmika Mandanna previously took to Instagram's story section to express her heartfelt thoughts for her co-star Vicky Kaushal and the Chhava team. Dinesh Vijan financed the film through Maddock Films. The film is expected to grace the theaters on December 6, 2024.

Advertisement

5- Animal Park

Rashmika Mandanna's latest movie list also includes one of the most anticipated projects: Animal Park, a sequel to the 2023 mega-blockbuster film Animal, which features Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.

The project helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga not only shook audiences but also created a huge sensation among critics and celebrities. Rashmika's character, Geetanjali, received immense praise and affection from the audiences as well as movie lovers.

The action-packed thriller focuses on a father-son relationship that later becomes an obsession for one to become a star in his father's eyes. Apart from the lead stars, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Saloni Batra, Triptii Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, and Suresh Oberoi among others. The sequel, Animal Park, focuses on the events after Bobby Deol's death, featuring Ranbir Kapoor in a dual role.

Meanwhile, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has not revealed more about the sequel as he is currently focusing on Prabhas' upcoming thriller Spirit.

Watch the Animal official trailer

These were Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming movies for 2024, which are about to begin in full swing. The star actor has always captivated audiences with her incredible performances and adaptability.

ALSO READ: Sivakarthikeyan, Ranveer Singh, Mohanlal, AR Rahman attend Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's reception; see PICS