QUIZ: Are you a die-hard Allu Arjun fan? Answer these fun questions and find out

Allu Arjun is a name that needs no introduction. The actor is undoubtedly one of the most popular and in-demand actors in the country at present. The actor, fondly called Bunny by his fans, has been an active part of the Telugu film industry for more than two decades now, and continues to entertain fans and audiences with his versatile performances.

In fact, in 2023, he created history by becoming the first ever actor from the Telugu film fraternity to be awarded the National Film Award for Best actor for his performance in the 2021 action film Pushpa. Needless to say, Allu Arjun enjoys a rampant fan-following, with fans attempting to keep track of his updates off-camera as well. Do you think you’re one of the biggest fans of the actor and know everything about him? Well, now it's time to prove it. Scroll down, take this fun quiz to see how well you know Allu Arjun.

Take the quiz below:

Allu Arjun on the workfront

Allu Arjun is currently working on the highly awaited sequel of his 2021 film Pushpa, titled Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film, helmed by Sukumar, features an ensemble cast including Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi babu, Prakash Raj, Jagadish Prathap Bandari, and many more in crucial roles.

The film is slated to hit the silver screens on August 15th 2024, and has been bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. Devi Sri Prasad composes the music for the film, while Miroslaw Kuba Brosek takes care of the cinematography. Ruben and Karthika Srinivas are in-charge of the film’s editing.

