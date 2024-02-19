QUIZ: Think you know everything about Samantha Ruth Prabhu? Answer these fun questions

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is undeniably one of the best actresses in the Indian film industry at present. The actress has been an active part of the film industry for more than a decade now, and has continuously entertained fans with her versatile performances that she carried out with indiscernible ease.

Over the years, Samantha has gained a hardcore fan-following, not just for her engaging performances in cinema, but also her delightful off-camera presence. The actress is known to have an active social media presence, where she constantly interacts with fans via QnAs. Without the shadow of doubt, the recognition that Samantha gets is well-deserved. Do you think you’re one of the biggest fans of the actress, and know everything about her career? Well now it’s time to prove it. Scroll down, take this short quiz, and find out how much you know about Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Take the quiz below:

Samantha on the workfront

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will next be seen in the upcoming Indian adaptation of the American web-series, Citadel. The series is helmed by director duo Raj & Dk, marking their second collaboration with the actress after The Family Man Season 2. The series also features Varun Dhawan as the lead, alongside Samantha. Recently, the actress had revealed via her social media that the dubbing for the show had begun.

