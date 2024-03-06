QUIZ: Are you a die-hard Thalapathy Vijay fan? Answer these fun questions and find out

Thalapathy Vijay is one of the most popular and in-demand actors in Tamil cinema at present. The actor, who has been an active part of the industry since the 1990s, has continued to entertain fans for close to three decades with his versatile performances.

Undoubtedly, over the years, the actor has also gained an ardent fan-following as well owing to his enigmatic performances in films. These die-hard fans attempt to keep track of every single update in Thalapathy Vijay’s life, be it personal or professional. Do you think you are one such die-hard fan of the Mersal actor and know everything about him? Well, now it’s time to prove it! Scroll down, take the short, fun quiz, and see for yourself how well you know Thalapathy Vijay.

Take the quiz below:

Thalapathy Vijay on the workfront

After a highly successful outing with the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Leo, Thalapathy Vijay is currently working with Venkat Prabhu in an upcoming film, titled The Greatest of All Time or GOAT for short. While exact details about the film have been kept under wraps, it has been disclosed that the film features an ensemble cast including Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jayaram, Prabhu Deva, Yogi Babu, and several others in prominent roles.

The film is bankrolled by AGS Entertainment, while Yuvan Shankar Raja composes the film’s music. Sidharth Nuni and Venkat Raajen take care of the film’s camera work and editing respectively. It is speculated that GOAT will hit the silver screens later this year.

