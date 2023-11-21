Rachita Ram receives an expensive car as a gift? Viral video explained

Rachita Ram is undoubtedly one of the most talented actresses working in the Kannada film industry. The actress who made her debut in 2013, has featured close to 30 films, and has proved her versatility time and again.

The actress will next be seen in the much awaited sequel of the 2011 film Sanju Weds Geetha, which features Srinagara Kitty in the lead role, and is helmed by Nagashekar.

A video recently went viral showing actress Rachita Ram standing next to a luxury car. This sparked debate among fans about whether the car was a gift from actor Srinagara Kitty or if it was just part of an upcoming film shoot. While some speculated Kitty had gifted Rachita the expensive car, others felt it was likely a movie scene. At this point, the real story behind the viral video remains unclear. Unless Rachita or Kitty comment directly, the reason for the video and car's presence remains mysterious to the public.

More about Sanju Weds Geetha and its sequel

Sanju Weds Geetha is a 2011 romantic drama film, helmed by Nagashekar. The film featured Srinagara Kitty and Ramya in the lead roles, and also had Doddanna, Suhasini Maniratnam, Umashree, Suresh Heblikar, and many more in prominent roles.

The film revolves around Kitty’s character Sanju, who falls in love with Ramya’s character Geetha. The film follows the tale of how Sanju convinces Geetha to get into a relationship with him. The film takes a dark turn when Geetha opens up about her past to Sanjay, who falls more in love with her after listening to her story. What follows makes up the major plotline.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that the makers are gearing up to make the film’s sequel, titled Sanju Weds Geetha 2, which would have Srinagara Kitty reprising his role as Sanjay, and Rachita Ram playing the role of Geetha. The film is helmed by Nagashekar, based on the story by Chakravarthy. The teaser of the film has already been released by the makers and has received positive responses from fans and critics alike. The music for the film has been composed by Sridhar V and Sambhram, while Satya Hegde handles the cinematography.

On the work front

Apart from Sanju Weds Geetha 2, Rachita Ram will also be seen in the upcoming film Matinee, which features Nagabhushana in the lead role, Naveen Shetty’s Shabari Searching For Raavana, and more.

As for Srinagara Kitty, he will be seen in the film Buddhivantha 2, helmed by Jaidhev. The film also features Meghana Raj, Sonal Monteiro, and Upendra in prominent roles.

