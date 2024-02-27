Is there ego and insecurity between Allu Arjun, Ram Charan and Rana Daggubati? Rana Naidu actor answers

Rana Daggubati is undoubtedly one of the finest actors currently working in the industry. His roles have already left a strong impact on his fans and loved ones. The actor’s 2010 film Leader is still counted as a remarkable achievement in the history of Telugu cinema.

It is no secret that Rana Daggubati shares a very special bond with Pan-India stars Ram Charan and Allu Arjun. And, the trio also consistently promotes each other's works and performances. But did you know that earlier there was a rumor that all three stars had an ego rift between them? Read on to explore more further.

Rana Daggubati opens up about rumors of a rift with Ram Charan and Allu Arjun

In a recent interview with Film Companion, when the host asked Rana if is there any ego and insecurity between him, Allu Arjun and Ram Charan, the Rana Naidu star gently smiled and answered.

He said, “See because one is we're not running the same race, we're running very different races, everybody has a different cinema that they pick and everybody has seen a success in a very different form and what are we competing on its a certain number of a bo‌x office that is the only tangible things but there are so many other aspects we'll be trying to work on.”

Rana added, “I’ll tell you about Allu Arjun because it’s a recent conversation. The conversation is, ‘What else could we do better in Pushpa 1 that we did not do?’ Like, you’re constantly breaking your own product. They meet months after the film is done, successful, not successful, but they’ll still be talking about where did we go wrong. Those are conversations that really help us grow very much.”

Daggubati also mentioned that once a film releases and is out in the world–say after a duration of 30-40 days of discussions about its making, the outcome becomes very productive. He shared, “I’m just not talking about the three of us. Whether I pick actors like Nani, Adivi Sesh, all of them who make cinema very different from each other. All of us have had that conversation at some point or the other in life”.

More about Rana Naidu

Speaking of Rana Naidu, the series makes a living by fixing the messes left behind by his famous clients. He is known as the fixer of the stars, as he takes his work very seriously. The situation is made worse by the fact that his estranged father Naga Naidu is released from prison after serving 15 years for a crime he never committed. It stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Rana Daggubati, Suchitra Pillai, Gaurav Chopra, and Surveen Chawla in lead roles. The series was released on March 10, 2023, on the streaming platform Netflix. For the unversed, it is the official adaptation of the 2013 American crime TV series, Ray Donovan.

Upcoming movies of Rana Daggubati

Rana Daggubati earlier made an announcement of his next film titled Rakshasa Raja which will be helmed by Nene Raju Nene Mantri director Teja. The makers unveiled a captivating poster showcasing a fierce new avatar of the actor donning Vibhooti and Tilak on his forehead.

He also had a cigar clenched between his teeth and two gold rings adorning his hand, giving of a menacing look. The actor will also feature in the next segment of his action-thriller web series tentatively titled Rana Naidu 2.