Leaked PHOTO: Kiara Advani’s saree look from Ram Charan starrer Game Changer has us EXCITED for movie

Ram Charan’s upcoming film, Game Changer has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. The film, which is said to be in its final stages of production, is helmed by renowned filmmaker S Shankar in his Telugu directorial debut.

Although explicit details about the film have been kept under wraps, on March 15th this year, Ram Charan’s look from the film was leaked online, and quickly went viral as well. In the latest update, the film’s female lead, Kiara Advani’s look from the film has been leaked online as well. The leaked picture features Kiara in an official saree, with a look quite similar to that of high ranking government officials, which goes in line with the film’s political genre.

Ram Charan’s look from Game Changer goes viral

As mentioned earlier, on March 15th, Ram Charan’s look from the film was leaked online as well. The actor was seen with a clean shaven look, and a well maintained beard. He was seen donning a formal outfit including a shirt and a pair of pants, and even had on spectacles. The picture, as expected, went viral on social media as well, especially as it featured the Rangasthalam actor in an avatar that has never been seen before.

What we know about Game Changer so far

Game Changer is touted to be a political thriller film, helmed by ace director S Shankar in his directorial debut. The film also marks his first collaboration with the RRR actor, and features an ensemble cast including, Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Jayaram, and many more in crucial roles.

Recently, Pinkvilla had learnt exclusively that the first single from the film, Jaragandi, will be released on March 27th, on the occasion of Ram Charan’s birthday. The song is one of the many updates that fans of the actor have eagerly been waiting for.

Game Changer has been bankrolled by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, while Thaman S composes the music for the film. The story for the film has been written by Karthik Subbaraj. S Thirunavukkarasu cranks the camera for the film, while Shameer Muhammed takes care of the editing.

