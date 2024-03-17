Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar fondly remembers late husband and actor Puneeth Rajkumar on his birth anniversary

On the occasion of late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar’s birthday, Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar took to Instagram to share a post in memory of her late husband. In her post, she wrote, “Fond birthday remembrance of Appu… Forever in our hearts.”

Puneeth Rajkumar was one of the biggest Kannada actors, with a massive fanbase. Puneeth was the youngest son of Kannada’s pride Dr. Rajkumar, who was unarguably the biggest actor in Karnataka in his prime. Puneeth was married to Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar before he unfortunately passed away on 29th October 2021 due to a heart attack, as doctors explain it. The actor was only 46 years old.

Puneeth fans celebrate their star’s birth anniversary in grand fashion

On the occasion of Puneeth’s birth anniversary, Puneeth fans proved their adoration for the star with the grand re-release of Puneeth’s iconic film Jackie. The film was re-released on Friday and posted houseful shows across Bengaluru and Mysuru, with an increase in shows on Saturday and Sunday.

Remembering the Maverick that was Puneeth Rajkumar

Apart from being an accomplished actor, Puneeth was highly regarded for his humanitarian works. Fondly known as Appu, Puneeth amassed a massive fanbase through his charming smile and gracious dance moves.

Following his post-humous film James, the actor featured in a breathtaking docu-feature film titled ‘Gandhadagudi’ which showcased the beautiful hidden landscapes of Karnataka in its full glory.

Just before Puneeth breathed his last, he had also started working on an experimental project with visionary director Pawan Kumar (Lucia director). This collaboration between Pawan Kumar and Puneeth also raised the expectations of Kannada cinema lovers. Unfortunately, the film was never able to come to fruition and nobody knows if it ever will.

Advertisement

Roughly translating Shiva Rajkumar’s emotional note, “You came as Appu and firmly left your mark on everyone as Puneeth. People look at you as a God, you are a guide for the people and a Powerstar to crores of individuals. But for me, now and always, you are my sweet little brother…”

Shiva Rajkumar pens emotional note for late brother Puneeth Rajkumar

Puneeth had always been a championing force for new cinema in the Kannada Film Industry and was keen on changing the landscape of Kannada cinema.

ALSO READ: Rishab Shetty, Kichcha Sudeepa, Shivarajkumar pay heartfelt tribute to Puneeth Rajkumar on his birth anniversary