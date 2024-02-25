Gopichand’s Bhimaa trailer OUT; promises an intriguing tale filled with fantasy and action

Ahead of its theatrical release on March 8th, the Gopichand starrer Bhimaa’s trailer has finally been unveiled by the makers.

From the trailer, it is apparent that the movie will predominantly revolve around the theme of Lord Shiva, as indicated by some of the shots in the trailer. Upon first viewing, Bhimaa also gives off Akhanda vibes, with a protector protecting a holy land under threat by evil forces.

Bhimaa looks visually stunning, with rich production values and crisp camera work. KGF and Salaar music director Ravi Basrur has scored the music for the film, and it is pulsating, to say the least. The usage of drums at regular intervals added to the cinematic high provided by the visuals.

There is also a powerful narration in the trailer that talks about Shiva’s 6th avatar Parasuram, and his creation, giving a hint as to what the story might contain. Gopichand as Bhimaa features in his most fierce avatar yet, with the handlebar mustache and the commanding police uniform aiding his fierce avatar.

Gopichand features in two looks in the trailer, indicating a possible flashback role. The dialogues in Bhimaa are reminiscent of Balakrishna’s punchy one-liners in movies like Legend and Akhanda, giving a Boyapati Srinu touch to the overall proceedings.

Check out the trailer of Bhimaa here

Everything you need to know about Gopichand’s Bhimaa

Bhimaa is an upcoming Telugu language action drama starring Gopichand, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Malavika Sharma in the lead roles. The film has been written and directed by A. Harsha, who has previously directed Kannada movies like Puneeth Rajkumar’s Anjani Putra and Shivarajkumar’s Vedha. Ravi Basrur has composed the music for the film, with Sri Sathya Arts bankrolling the project. Bhimaa has been shot by cinematographer Swamy J Gowda and edited by Tammiraju.

Bhimaa is a much-needed comeback film for actor Gopichand after a streak of underwhelming ventures in the form of Seetimaar, Pakka Commercial, and Ramabanam at the box office. He will be looking to make it big with Bhimaa after a promising start to things with the exciting trailer.

