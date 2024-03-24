Ram Charan Birthday Buzz: 3 big announcements expected? Here’s everything we know so far

Superstar Ram Charan is undeniably one of the most anticipated and generous stars currently present in the industry. His charm and stellar performances have always garnered immense praise and appreciation from cinema lovers and critics. The actor is currently busy with lots of big projects that will create a different league for the RRR star.

Now, in a recent update, Ram Charan is about to turn 38 years old on March 27 and the makers of his mega projects may unveil a special surprise for Ram Charan along with his next RC17.

Ram Charan's special birthday announcements

As per reports, The first song from Ram Charan's upcoming film titled Game Changer will be released, named Jargandi, which is touted as a special entry song of the star. It has also been rumored that director Buchi Babu Sana may unveil the official title of the tentatively titled film as RC16.

Other speculations are being made that the announcement of RC17 along with Pushpa fame director Sukumar is also expected on Ram Charan's birthday as it has been earlier reported that the Rangasthalam duo is all set to collaborate on Ram Charan's next project titled RC17.