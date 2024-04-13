As many people already know, Ram Charan is being bestowed an honorary doctorate at Vels University of Chennai today. The actor added this newest achievement to his accolades for his many contributions to the world of cinema.

The actor who became a global sensation after his performance in the SS Rajamouli film RRR is still making high waves in his career. Accompanying him on stage were the previous recipients of the doctorate Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and director Shankar.

Watch Ram Charan being bestowed with an honorary doctorate

Upasana Konidela was also not able to contain her excitement and took it to her official Instagram handle where she shared the special moments from Ram Charan’s newest achievement with the caption, “Excited Wife.”

For those unaware, Ram Charan is currently in Chennai to receive an honorary doctorate from Vels University. The actor is not only being honored for his contribution to the field of art but is also the chief guest at the graduation ceremony happening today. Along with Ram Charan, Dr. P Veeramuthuvel of ISRO, Dr. GSK Velu, and Achanta Sharath Kamal are also receiving their honorary awards today.

Ram Charan’s work front

Coming to the professional front, Ram Charan is all set to arrive in theaters with his next film Game Changer. The film directed by Shankar is written by filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj, with actors like Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Anjali, Jayaram, Srikanth, and many more joining the cast.

The film is expected to be a story revolving around an IAS officer who sets out to reform the political system in society from corruption. Though an official release date of the film is yet to come out, the makers have released the first single from the film which is composed by S Thaman with Daler Mehandi and Sunidhi Chauhan crooning the Telugu version.

Furthermore, the actor has already signed for his next film, tentatively called RC16 which is directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The film is said to be a village-based sports drama that features Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead. The film has also roped in Kannada Superstar Shiva Rajkumar for a key role with AR Rahman composing the tracks.

Along with that, the actor has also lined up his 17th film as well which is tentatively called RC17. The film is set to be directed by Sukumar who is collaborating with the actor after their previous hit flick, Rangasthalam.

