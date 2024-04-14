Ram Charan drops an update about his film Game Changer; hints at possible release date

After being bestowed with an honorary doctorate award from the prestigious Vels Univesity in Tamil Nadu, Ram Charan was later asked a few questions about his upcoming films, mainly Game Changer with Shankar.

Speaking about the release of Game Changer, Ram Charan reassured his fans that the film is on track to release in theatres at the end of September or October in five languages, that is, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. At the event, the actor spoke about how this was his first attempt at a political drama.

All about Ram Charan’s honorary doctorate from Vels University

Ram Charan received an honorary doctor of literature degree from Vels University on 13th April. The actor was also present in the capacity of a chief guest at the event. Other prominent personalities such as Dr. P. Veeramuthuvel, project coordinator at Chandrayan were also conferred with an honorary doctorate.

Everything you need to know about Game Changer so far

Ram Charan is currently shooting for his upcoming film Game Changer, written and directed by Shankar. As previously said by the actor, Game Changer will be a political drama, Shankar’s most comfortable zone as a writer-director.

Apart from Global Star Ram Charan, the film stars Kiara Advani in the role of a female lead, marking her second collaboration with Ram Charan after Vinaya Vidheya Rama in 2019. Game Changer also stars prominent actors SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Sunil, and Anjali to just name a few.

Dil Raju has bankrolled the project under the SVC banner, while Thaman S has been roped in to compose the music for the film. The first single from Game Changer, Jaragandi was released a few weeks ago and has already amassed close to 23M+ views and counting.

Check out the song below:

Ram Charan’s upcoming projects

Apart from Game Changer, Ram Charan has also signed two exciting projects. The first is, RC16 with Buchi Babu Sana. The film is touted to be a village-drama and also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar in important roles. AR Rahman has been roped in to compose the music for the film.

The second project is RC17, with Buchi Babu Sana’s Guru so to speak, Sukumar. RC17 marks Ram Charan and Sukumar’s second film together after the blockbuster Rangasthalam.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Ram Charan receives honorary doctorate at Vels University; wife Upasana cannot contain her excitement