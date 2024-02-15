Ram Charan sends birthday wishes to RC16 director Buchi Babu Sana; says ‘Let's stir up some excitement’

Ram Charan who is currently gearing up for the release of his next film Game Changer is also hustling towards the beginning of his 16th film which is to be directed by Uppena fame director Buchi Babu Sana.

The RRR star also took time today to wish the director who is celebrating his birthday and wrote a heartfelt message on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

The message read, “Warmest birthday wishes to @BuchiBabuSana. Here's to a year brimming with inspiration and innovation. Let's stir up some excitement with our next film #RC16.”

Ram Charan wishes Buchi Babu Sana

The tentatively titled RC16 starring Ram Charan in the lead role was reported to be in pre-production a few days ago. As per the update, Jahnvi Kapoor who is currently set to make her Telugu debut with the film Devara starring Jr NTR has been roped in for the film.

Moreover, it is also said that AR Rahman has already completed the composing of two high-octane songs from the film. The film is being bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and director Sukumar also has confirmed to bring in Shivarajkumar for a crucial role with the film being set in the rural landscapes of Uttar Andhra region.

Earlier, Ram Charan had also said that RC16 is a path-breaking film that is better than Rangasthalam and will be a deeply rooted story that will connect with the Western audience as well.

Ram Charan’s Workfront

Ram Charan was last seen in the SS Rajamouli-directed 2022 film RRR starring alongside Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt which was a massive success domestically and globally.

The actor is next set to be seen playing the lead role in his first collaboration with director Shankar for the film Game Changer. The film which marks the debut Telugu for the master director is based on a story written by director Karthik Subbaraj with actors Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Anjali, and Nassar joining the film.

The film is musically crafted by Thaman S with with cinematography and editing by Tirru and Shameer Muhammed respectively.

