Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Konidela effortlessly repeats her 8-year-old outfit with a twist

Upasana Konidela, who is the epitome of royalty, makes sure she dresses up the best and always maintains the dressing etiquette as per the event she's attending. Being a businesswoman, entrepreneur and the daughter-in-law of the Mega family, Upasana's charisma and appearance have always caught everyone's interest.

Celebrities usually do not prefer repeating their outfits. But Upasana doesn't shy away from repeating her special outfits on special occasions. One such elegant outfit is a red churidar she flaunted with ease. Her look from Diwali party is the ultimate guide to sustainable fashion.

Dressed in the red churidar, sharing pictures from her Diwali bash, Upasana wrote, " I’ve had the happiest Diwali !Patakhas of love & gratitude bursting in my Thank u all for making it sooooo special ."

In 2016, for the CineMAA Award event in Hyderabad, Upasana was seen wearing the same outfit. She looked as elegant as ever then too.

Then

Now

Both times, Upasana made sure she donned it in the best possible way by changing her makeup and hairstyle. She has repeated her outfit before. Upasana wore her mehendi lehenga to her sister's wedding as well and took to her social media to share pictures from both events, writing about why the outfit was special for her. She has given a major twist to the lehenga by getting a blouse that matches the contemporary design and the trend.

More about Upasana

Upasana and Ram Charan, are busy with their professional commitments. At the same time, they are busy parenting their daughter Klin Kaaran Konidela, first child who was born in June last year.

Ram Charan's upcoming projects

Ram Charan is committed to finishing the shoot of his long-time pending project Game Changer directed by Shankar. On the other hand, he even has Buchi Babu Sana directorial which is expected to go on floors soon.

