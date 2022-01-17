EXCLUSIVE: Ram Charan's Rangasthalam ready for theatrical release in Hindi; Mersal & Viswasam expected too

Following the success of Pushpa, Manish Shah announced that he will be releasing the Allu Arjun family comedy, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo in Hindi on January 26 in cinema halls across the country. And now, we have learnt that the producer is planning to bring in multiple films over the next few weeks to end the dry spell for cinema owners in the Hindi belts.

A source close to the development informs that Manish Shah and his team are in the process of releasing Ram Charan’s Rangasthalam, directed by Pushpa fame, Sukumar, also in cinema halls in the month of February. “The talks are on, and Rangasthalam might arrive on the big screen for the Hindi speaking audience as early as in February,” revealed a source close to the development.

Ram Charan is a popular face in Hindi belts, more so following the entire promotional campaign around RRR and this is sure to make the film reach out to the mass audience of the country. Much like Allu Arjun, most of Charan films dubbed in Hindi also tend to do well on television. Apart from the two aforementioned films, Manish Shah has held back on satellite and digital premiere of two tentpole Tamil films, the Vijay starrer Mersal directed by Atlee and the Ajith fronted Viswasam directed by Siva.

“The discussions are on to bring these two entertainers also on the big screen in the coming few weeks. But it’s all wait and watch. The idea is not to earn money, but provide content to the cinema owners in this dull period, especially the single screen cinema halls,” the source added. An exhibitor informs us that releasing Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is a goodwill gesture from Manish Shah and Anil Thadani.

“We have been offered to release the film on January 26 with minimal terms and conditions. The revenue sharing model too is in our favour, whereas the digital charges are half of what they used to be for other films,” the exhibitor said. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla as we bring more updates on the exact theatrical plans of the aforementioned films soon.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Vijay’s Beast already in demand for a Hindi remake; Top producer on the verge of locking the deal