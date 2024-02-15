Rashmika Mandanna's die-hard fan says 'Missing Old Rashmika'; here's how Animal actress reacted

Rashmika Mandanna is undeniably one of the most prominent actresses in the country at present. The actress has been an active part of the film industry for nearly eight years now and has continuously entertained fans with her effortless acting, versatile characters, and unique choices in films.

Over the years, the Animal actress has been dubbed the National Crush, not just due to her acting ability and beauty but also because of her adorable personality. Rashmika often turns to social media to interact with fans and well-wishers and even gives a little sneak peek into her life. In the latest update, the actress has yet again turned to social media, where she responded to a die-hard fan who said they miss the old Rashmika.

Rashmika Mandanna says she doesn’t ignore fans

One particular fan had shared a picture with the actress from the sets of Vicky Kaushal starrer Chhava and mentioned that they miss the old Rashmika, who would never ignore her fans. They also mentioned that they are excited about the upcoming film.

Rashmika Mandanna was quick to respond to the post, where she said that she still doesn’t ignore fans. The actress wrote:

“I still don’t… you think I do? Why?”

Check out Rashmika’s post below:

Rashmika Mandanna on the professional front

Rashmika Mandanna was last seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor in the drama film Animal, helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The actress will next be seen in the highly anticipated sequel of the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise, titled Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film is helmed by Sukumar and features Allu Arjun in the lead role. Additionally, Fahadh Faasil, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, Jagadish Prathap Bandari, and more are also said to be essaying prominent roles. The film is slated to hit the silver screens on Independence Day this year.

Apart from that, the actress is also slated to share the screen with Dheekshith Shetty in an upcoming film titled The Girlfriend, helmed by Rahul Ravindran. She is also a part of the Dev Mohan starrer Rainbow.

Further, Rashmika is set to play the female lead in the Vicky Kaushal starrer Chhava. She is also speculated to reunite with Vijay Deverakonda in an upcoming film, tentatively titled VD12.

