QUIZ: Are you a die-hard Rashmika Mandanna fan? Answer these fun questions and find out

Rashmika Mandanna is undoubtedly one of the most prominent actresses, not just in the South Indian film industries, but all over the country, today. The actress has been an active part of the film industry for almost 8 years now, and has grown to be a household name as well.

Over the years, the actress has gained an ardent fan following, not just because of her effortless acting and versatile characters, but also because of her off-camera presence. The actress often turns to social media to interact with her fans, even replying and responding to their texts. Undeniably, the recognition that Rashmika is deserving is well-deserved. Do you think you’re one of the biggest fans of the actress? Well now it's time to prove it! Scroll down, take the quiz, and see how much you know about Rashmika Mandanna.

Take the quiz below:

Rashmika Mandanna on the workfront

Rashmika Mandanna will next be seen alongside Allu Arjun in the highly anticipated sequel of the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise, titled Pushpa 2: The Rule, helmed by Sukumar. Apart from that, the actress is also a part of three other films, The Girlfriend, alongside Dheekshit Shetty, Rainbow, alongside Dev Mohan and Chhaava alongside Vicky Kaushal.

